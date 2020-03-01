NDSCS tops BSC in Region XIII title game

BSC and NDSCS played four times this season.
The head-to-head showdowns ended in a split, but the Wildcats got the one that mattered most.
North Dakota State College of Science's size inside gave Bismarck State College trouble all afternoon as the Wilcats pulled away for a 80-65 victory in the NJCAA Division I Region XIII championship game on Sunday in front of a packed house at the Armory. The Mystics' stellar season ended two wins away from a trip to nationals.
"We battled the whole season, had a really good record, 27-5, but it's tough when you get into these do-or-die games and come up short," BSC coach Marv Pedersen said. "Our kids gave 110 percent. They left it all on the floor, but some shots didn't fall today. You shoot 33 percent and it's probably not going to work out for you."
NDSCS (26-6), with its roster featuring two six-footers in the starting lineup and another off the bench, hosts the North Central District Championship game on Saturday in Wahpeton. The winner advances to nationals in Lubbock, Texas.
"It was a great game, great atmosphere, two really good teams. It was a lot of fun," said NDSCS head coach Thomas Dryburgh. "Our conference is the strongest I've seen in the six years I've been here. I thought there were four or five teams that could win this tournament. We're proud of our team. We feel pretty good."
The Mystics started fast. Amber Stevahn scored BSC's first 12 points and the home team raced to a 22-11 lead after the opening quarter to get the large home crowd roaring.
However, over the final 30 minutes of the game, NDSCS held the Mystics to 43 points. Nikki Metcalfe (6-foot-2) and Emma Nielsen (6-1), made it tough to finish around the rim where the Mystics typically excel.
"BSC has some of the best bigs in our conference. Stevahn is one of the better players I've seen in our league. Our bigs have come a long way since they were freshmen," Dryburgh said. "When you play a team four times, it allows you to understand exactly what you need to do against them."
You have free articles remaining.
BSC won the first two meetings between the two squads. Sunday's 15-point spread was by far the biggest of the four-pack.
"Give Science credit. They improved a lot throughout the season, but I thought we improved too," Pedersen said. "We didn't match up very well against them inside, and they're a little deeper than we are."
Nine players scored for NDSCS, which used a 13-0 second-quarter run to surge into the lead. Emily Kate-Parker, one of two 6-footers from Australia -- Metcalfe also is from Down Under -- swished two 3-pointers in the run, to flip a 30-20 BSC lead into a 33-30 NDSCS edge. The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers in the game, seven more than BSC.
"They have a good group of kids. They're fast, quick, and they can knock down the 3-ball," Pedersen said of NDSCS.
Zaraya March topped the Wildcats' balanced offensive output with 15 points. Parker came off the bench to score 14. Justyna Butler (13) and Metcalfe (11) and Carlson (10) were all in double figures. Metcalfe added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Dryburgh's credited the school's location for their deep roster.
"The state of Minnesota is just a minute away," the NDSCS head coach said. "When they realize it's not that far away from the Twin Cities, we can get kids."
BSC's roster was almost exclusively homegrown. Stevahn (Bismarck), Sydney Andersen (Killdeer), Lauren Koski (Wing), Trae Murray (Killdeer) and Mandan's Courtney Olson were the spine of a squad that won 51 games the past two seasons.
"I love them dearly. They're like family," Pedersen said. "It's been such a fun group to be around. People will remember them for a long time."
Stevahn led the Mystics with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Olson totaled 15 points. Koski had seven points, all after returning from a hard fall from a collision in the first quarter. Andersen dished out five assists and blocked five shots. Murray had six points before fouling out. Flasher's Emma Marion, who played two years of volleyball for the Mystics, had two points and five rebounds.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com