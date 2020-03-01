NDSCS tops BSC in Region XIII title game

The Mystics started fast. Amber Stevahn scored BSC's first 12 points and the home team raced to a 22-11 lead after the opening quarter to get the large home crowd roaring.

However, over the final 30 minutes of the game, NDSCS held the Mystics to 43 points. Nikki Metcalfe (6-foot-2) and Emma Nielsen (6-1), made it tough to finish around the rim where the Mystics typically excel.

"BSC has some of the best bigs in our conference. Stevahn is one of the better players I've seen in our league. Our bigs have come a long way since they were freshmen," Dryburgh said. "When you play a team four times, it allows you to understand exactly what you need to do against them."

BSC won the first two meetings between the two squads. Sunday's 15-point spread was by far the biggest of the four-pack.

"Give Science credit. They improved a lot throughout the season, but I thought we improved too," Pedersen said. "We didn't match up very well against them inside, and they're a little deeper than we are."