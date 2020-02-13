NDSCS squeaks out win over BSC women

Although BSC entered the game with the Mon-Dak lead at 9-1 and Science was third at 7-3, Dryburgh said the league standings weren't the main issue for his team.

"For us it was more a situation of playing well, keeping our confidence and trying to build," he said.

BSC head coach Marv Pedersen gave a verbal tip of the hat to the Wildcats.

"Hats off to those guys. They played well. Some of their kids probably had the best game of their life," he said. "We've got a target on our back. We realize that."

Pedersen said a victory was just a few seconds away.

"We scored 91 points, and still lost by one. We had our opportunities at the end," he noted.

"We'll use this as a building block," he added. "... We've got three games left, and then we start the postseason. We have to win out."

With Thursday's games in the books, BSC and Miles City Community College have 9-2 Mon-Dak records. Wahpeton stands 8-3.

BSC's final three regular-season games are at Lake Region State College on Sunday, at home against United Tribes next Thursday and at home against Dawson Community College on Feb. 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.