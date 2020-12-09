NDHSAA sets limits on attendance for winter sports season

As the start of winter high school activities draws near, the North Dakota High School Activities Association on Wednesday announced limitations on attendance for regular-season events.

The NDHSAA Board of Directors approved a tier system tied to the current color-coded risk levels in accordance with the ND Smart Restart guidelines.

The guidelines take into consideration the capacity of the venue to limit the crowd size.

Under orange/high risk levels, tier 1 venues with a seating capacity of 3,500 or more, the guidelines call for a maximum of 25 percent of capacity up to 1,000.

Tier 2 (seating capacity of 2,001-3,499 would be 25 percent of capacity up to 600. Tier 3 (1,001-2000) would be 25 percent of capacity up to 300 and tier 4 (less than 1,000) would be 25 percent of capacity up to 150.

Event staff -- including coaches, athletes and credentialed staff -- are not counted toward the total. The facility’s seating capacity is determined by the official fire code.

Social distancing must be maintained and the use of face coverings by all fans is required.

Concessions are not recommended during events held in counties currently in the orange/high risk level.

Member schools and/or local officials may approve more restrictive guidelines for regular season contests. The NDHSAA Board of Directors will adjust the guidelines if competitions or performances are in jeopardy of being compromised.

