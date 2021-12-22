Mystics take stellar 10-1 record into brief holiday break

To break or not to break?

With eight straight wins, and a 10-1 overall record, one could not blame Bismarck State College women's basketball coach Thai Haggin if she wanted to keep her team on the court.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter, though. BSC's holiday break was baked into the cake, which is just fine with Haggin.

"When you start out the season playing conference games like we did, it kinda feels like we've played a whole season already," Haggin said. "They do need that little break. They deserve it."

The Mystics will be back on the road soon enough, but they’ll get to escape the bone-chilling cold. BSC plays three straight games in Phoenix Dec. 28-30.

Haggin is very much looking forward to her 14-player team reconvening.

"It's a really fun group to be around. They work hard in every aspect of life. That's what makes them go," Haggin said. "Whether it's at practice, the classroom, out in the community, these kids are really committed to everything they do. I couldn't be more happy to get to be a part of their lives."

The Mystics are a unique team in that they really are a team.

Haggin's unafraid to use all 14 players at any time and 10 players are averaging nearly 10 minutes per game.

"It definitely is a team effort, 1 through 14," Haggin said. "Even those girls that don't get as many minutes, they're engaged throughout the whole game being supportive, calling out plays ... just willing to do whatever they can to help their teammates."

Offensively, nearly everyone is pitching in.

Sydney Gustavsson, a freshman from Mandan, has not started a game, yet leads the Mystics in scoring (11.5 ppg).

“She’s definitely been a spark off the bench,” Haggin said. “She comes off that bench and is really aggressive. She’s a really good player.”

Sophomore guard Kaity Hove is the only other player averaging double figures (10.4 ppg). Hove has improved her jump shot this season and is hitting nearly 40 percent on threes.

“She’s grown so much from last year to this year. She worked on her outside game and from a leadership perspective, she’s grown in that role too,” Haggin said. “She’s always been athletic and fast. This year when our other guards get out and run, she doesn’t necessarily need the ball. She can get a pass and finish herself.”

Ashton Kinnebrew and Jaiden Baker can lead the break, like they did in high school at Century and Legacy, respectively.

Kinnebrew continues to be a two-way standout. Offensively, she’s averaging 9.3 points and a team-best 3.2 assists per game, while guarding almost any position on the floor defensively.

“The term position-less player, Ashton fits that perfectly,” Haggin said. “She does everything well. She can score. She’s long, lanky. She can play any position we ask her to.”

Baker can do a bunch, too. So far she’s accounting for 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

“She’s a hard-nosed, aggressive player,” Haggin said of Baker. “Really athletic. Can do a lot of different things.”

“That’s the biggest thing with this team. They all bring something a little different. No player is the same. That’s why we’re so balanced.”

Sophomores Reile Payne and Sam Oech round out the starting five with Baker, Hove and Kinnebrew.

Coming off an MVP volleyball season for the Mystics, Payne is finding her basketball legs at 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

“We knew coming in from volleyball there would be a transition period,” Haggin said of Payne, a former Miss Basketball winner. “She’s so mature. She knows what she needs to do. She has a really good understanding of the game and what we’re trying to do.”

The Mystics’ lone loss came to North Dakota State College of Science on Nov. 7 in New Town. The two teams play again Jan. 17 in Wahpeton and Feb. 10 in Bismarck.

Despite the strong start, Haggin said her team knows they’re far from a finished product.

“We can’t get complacent. It’s been fun to watch how we’ve improved to this point, but that has to continue,” she said. “There are a lot of things we can do better. The good thing is, this team approaches things with the right mindset. They come to practice every day ready to work. For me, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

