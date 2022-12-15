Mystics ride five-game winning streak to Twin Cities

After a sluggish start to the season, the Mystics have hit their stride.

Bismarck State College sat 1-3 early, but has reeled off five straight wins with a challenging holiday schedule ahead.

With more freshmen (6) than sophomores (4), the Mystics just needed some time.

“When you’re young at the junior college level, it does take time for your younger players to catch up to the pace and physicality of college basketball,” BSC head coach Thai Haggin said. “So, you expect to have to kind of work out some kinks as you go. That’s natural and I think our girls have made a lot of progress the more comfortable they have become.”

The transition has been made smoother by a pair of local standouts who are turning in stellar sophomore seasons.

Mandan’s Sydney Gustavsson is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

“I mean, she couldn’t be doing much more for us,” Haggin said. “She’s just playing at a really high level.”

Ashton Kinnebrew, a former Century standout, is doing the same. Kinnebrew is accounting for 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals through nine games.

“Ashton is very well-rounded. Very consistent. Just a great all-around player,” Haggin said. “Coming to BSC, they love it here. They both wish it was a four-year college and I wish I could have them for four years.

“They’re good leaders. Good teammates. Just the type of kids you love to have in the program.”

Haggin said the same thing about fellow sophomores Katherine Fox and Haley Gereau. All four sophomores have started all nine games. Fox, from White Shield, is averaging 7 points and 5 rebounds per game. Gereau, from Manvel, N.D., is pulling down nearly 6 rebounds per game.

“They all play their roles well and we have to do that to be successful,” Haggin said.

The freshmen are chipping in, too.

Piper Harris, a former three-sport standout at Mandan High, has started all nine games. Always a lockdown defender on the perimeter, Harris’ offensive game is blossoming as well.

“Piper is an x-factor. She’s always going 100 miles per hour. Defense has always been her forte, but she’s growing in her confidence offensively,” Haggin said. “I’ve told her, ‘When you’re open, you gotta shoot. I have confidence in you.’ It’s taken a while. She’s unselfish naturally, but it’s starting to come and she’s only going to get better.”

Harris is averaging nearly 8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Rozalind Strong from Dunseith is third on the team in scoring. The 5-7 freshman is accounting for nearly 9 points per game off the bench.

Jordan Derby, a 6-3 freshman from Kyle, S.D., also is playing key minutes off the bench.

Everybody will be needed with five tough games coming up.

This weekend in Coon Rapids, Minn., the Mystics (6-3) face two undefeated teams in 9-0 Anoka-Ramsey Community College and 8-0 Rochester Community and Technical College. After a break around Christmas, the Mystics head south for some fun, sun and stiff competition in Tucson, Ariz. They’ll face Pima Community College (7-3), Mesa Community College (8-2) and Cochise College (8-2) the last three days of 2022.

“It’s a really long season, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to where you can have a team-bonding experience and some good weather, especially when we’re having a hard winter like we are,” Haggin said. “We’re playing some really good teams here over the next couple of weeks. With that being said, we’ll use it as a learning tool. To get where we want to go, these are the types of teams you have to play and ultimately, the type of teams you have to beat.”