Mystics prepare for unknown

When entering a basketball season, there's generally an idea as to which teams may be good and which teams may struggle.

This year, Bismarck State women's basketball head coach Thai Haggin will get an idea of where the other teams in the Mon-Dak are when they take to the floor today for the start of the Buster Gilliss tournament in New Town.

"The Mon-Dak is always pretty competitive," Haggin said. "I'm not sure yet who may be at the top this year. As a conference, talent-wise, it's sound. That's why this weekend is a good test, we can see where the other teams are."

See they will.

Bismarck State opens their yearly season-opening tournament in New Town with an all-too-familiar local foe in United Tribes Technical College.

"There's always a lot of pride in games between us and United Tribes," Haggin said. "We'll have to come out and play hard, because they'll be playing as hard as we will. It should be a good game."

After that, their opponents, both for the rest of the Buster Gilliss tournament and for the remainder of November's regular-season schedule, will depend on who wins and loses in the tournament bracket.

Haggin sees playing three games in three days to start their regular season as good preparation for the rest of the season.

"It's a good test, endurance-wise," Haggin said. "We've been working since August to get into shape and it'll be interesting to see if, in that third game (on Sunday), we can still play our game, because teams in those (games on Sunday) will be testing each other's endurance.

"That third game is where the fundamentals come in, because the first thing to go when you get tired is your mind and that's when you can quit doing the little things. We'll need to fight through the tiredness to do the little things to win."

The players doing those little things this year are a decent mix of sophomores and freshmen, with a solid mix of players from North Dakota as well as South Dakota and Montana.

This year's freshmen class counts at six, with Shaylaw Fawcett (Plentywood, Mont.), Rozalind Strong (Dunseith), Hadley Pihl (Buffalo, S.D.), Paige Miller (Beulah), Piper Harris (Mandan) and Jordan Derby (Kyle, S.D.) joining a crew of experienced returners.

"I wanted to reach out a little bit (with this year's class) and see who wanted to come here," Haggin said. "This weekend will be good for them to come out of their shell so they can figure out how to help our more experienced players."

Haggin's sophomore class got plenty of playing time last year, with Ashton Kinnebrew, Jaiden Baker, Haley Gereau, Katherine Fox and Sydney Gustavsson returning for their second season with the Mystics.

Well, maybe not Baker so much, unfortunately.

"Jaiden Baker might not be playing for a while," Haggin said. "She suffered a knee injury in one of our scrimmages, so we'll find out in about four weeks if she'll be able to come back this season."

Baker's loss hasn't shaken Haggin's belief in her team's returning players being one of its biggest strengths.

"Our sophomores have been good leaders for the freshmen coming in, they're helping them out, they're positive and I'm interested to see how we put things together," she said. "The girls coming back got a lot of minutes and experience last year."

With the loss of Baker for an unknown amount of time, and the departure of several starters from last year's 23-6 operation, everybody should get a fair amount of playing time early on.

The loss of last year's leading scorer for the Mystics is the kind of adversity that Haggin preaches all her players will have to overcome, not just in the season, but in life.

"Whenever you have an injury, it's a good opportunity for others to step up and show what they can do," Haggin said. "I tell the girls that injuries, like Baker being out, is part of life, and it's what you do next that matters."

Mystic basketball, particularly when Haggin is on the bench, preaches stingy defense and a run-and-gun offense, and so far, Haggin is pleased with how hard her team is working.

"I have a good feeling about this year's team because of their work ethic," she said. "It's one of the things they can control, how hard they work. If you work hard, you can control your own destiny."

That said, Haggin is hoping her team is capable of more variable play this year, as teams will do their best to disrupt and force the Mystics out of what they do best.

"We added a girl inside, so we will generally play a little small, but we have a post this year so we can play a little more inside-out than we might have been able to in past years," Haggin said. "Our biggest strength is our energy and how hard we play."

But as most any coach with any level of sense will tell you, it's not how the Mystics play this weekend that matters.

It's how they play in late February that matters.

"You never want to play your best basketball in November," Haggin said. "You want to play it in late February. You have to grow throughout the year and play your best basketball at the end of the season."