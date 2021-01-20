Mystics claim opener over Thunderbirds

“It’s been a long wait for these guys to get out there and play. It was kind of in jeopardy the first semester, not knowing if we were going to get to play, so they were all champing at the bit to get out there and I’m excited for them to get a chance to get out and play this season.”

Bismarck State reeled off 14 consecutive points early, turning an 11-8 lead into a 25-8 advantage.

A few minutes later, a 10-2 Mystics run pushed the lead to 35-15.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of inside-out,” Jeske said. “I thought we hit a couple of 3-pointers but we also attacked the basket. We also scored some free throws and got a few post plays inside.”

Jerrick Baines scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the first half for BSC.

He led six players in double figures for the Mystics. Garrick Baines and Jamison Kramer each added 15, Macauley Young and Cole Begger had 12 apiece and Seth Nelson 10.

Nelson grabbed eight rebounds as BSC outboarded United Tribes 49-38.

Bismarck State led by 16 (49-33) at the intermission. The Mystics pushed the lead back to 20 three times in the second half before United Tribes rallied.