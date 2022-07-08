Multi-sport standout Brandt turns focus solely to basketball

Trey Brandt had plenty of team and individual success during his high school career.

Brandt was a multi-sport standout for the Beulah Miners – playing in three state Class B boys basketball tournaments, two state golf tournaments and two Dakota Bowls. He was also an all-stater in baseball.

This summer, he’s turned his attention to one sport.

“I’ve just been playing basketball every day, trying to get better every day,” said Brandt, who will be competing in the Northern Sun beginning in the fall at Minot State. “The majority of my summer is just playing basketball, maybe going to the lake a bit.”

Brandt was a Mr. Basketball finalist his senior season for the Miners, a first-team Class B all-state selection and the Senior Athlete of the Year in Class B basketball. He will finish his high school career next week, competing in the Lions All-Star Games.

Brandt, who finished his career as Beulah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 career points, averaged 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3 steals per game as a senior.

As he gets ready for the transition to college basketball, he’s putting in plenty of time in the gym and the weight room.

“I’ve been working on my physical appearance. I’m not the biggest guy,” Brandt said. “I’ve been in the weight room trying to get stronger. That will translate a lot to the next level.

“Basketball-wise, I’ve been trying to get a lot more five-on-five game action. Wake up, go shoot, get in some five-on-five in the afternoon.”

He’s also preparing to compete for the Class B team in the Lions All-Star games, on Monday at Bismarck High and on Tuesday at Fargo Davies.

“I’m looking forward to playing with some of the best guys in North Dakota,” Brandt said. “I’ve played against a lot of them before. Being around those guys and having fun with them. It’s always good to play against good competition.”

Brandt is looking forward to the all-star games, where he will get to compete with and against players he’s seen during the high school and summer seasons. Miners teammate Trapper Skalsky is also on the Class B roster. And he’s played alongside or opposite other all-stars like Treysen Eaglestaff, Joe Hurlburt, Zach Hendrickson and Paul Olson.

“It’s going to be fun playing in this game. It’s not something everybody gets to do,” Brandt said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come but I just always want to keep working hard."

After the all-star games, it will be time to turn his attention to the next step. He spent some time helping coach at a camp in Minot this summer.

“They’ve got a wining culture up there, that’s what I wanted,” Brandt said. “I know a lot of the guys up there already. I’m looking forward to helping the guys out however I can.

“Every time I go up to Minot and work with those guys, I get better. I’m looking forward to it. I was up there coaching a camp for a few days and after that I’d work out, talk to coach (Matt) Murken. I want to get in the swing of things right away.”

He’s looking forward to the next challenge.

“It’s a new chapter,” Brandt said. “I won’t be playing high school basketball any more. It’s getting used to a new city, a new town, a new team. I just want to help the team win.”