 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multi-sport standout Brandt turns focus solely to basketball

  • 0
Brandt

Trey Brandt finished his career as Beulah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 career points. Brandt will play at Minot State next season.

 PHOTO COURTESY MINOT STATE ATHLETICS

Trey Brandt had plenty of team and individual success during his high school career.

Brandt was a multi-sport standout for the Beulah Miners – playing in three state Class B boys basketball tournaments, two state golf tournaments and two Dakota Bowls. He was also an all-stater in baseball.

This summer, he’s turned his attention to one sport.

“I’ve just been playing basketball every day, trying to get better every day,” said Brandt, who will be competing in the Northern Sun beginning in the fall at Minot State. “The majority of my summer is just playing basketball, maybe going to the lake a bit.”

Brandt was a Mr. Basketball finalist his senior season for the Miners, a first-team Class B all-state selection and the Senior Athlete of the Year in Class B basketball. He will finish his high school career next week, competing in the Lions All-Star Games.

Brandt, who finished his career as Beulah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 career points, averaged 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3 steals per game as a senior.

People are also reading…

As he gets ready for the transition to college basketball, he’s putting in plenty of time in the gym and the weight room.

“I’ve been working on my physical appearance. I’m not the biggest guy,” Brandt said. “I’ve been in the weight room trying to get stronger. That will translate a lot to the next level.

“Basketball-wise, I’ve been trying to get a lot more five-on-five game action. Wake up, go shoot, get in some five-on-five in the afternoon.”

He’s also preparing to compete for the Class B team in the Lions All-Star games, on Monday at Bismarck High and on Tuesday at Fargo Davies.

“I’m looking forward to playing with some of the best guys in North Dakota,” Brandt said. “I’ve played against a lot of them before. Being around those guys and having fun with them. It’s always good to play against good competition.”

Brandt is looking forward to the all-star games, where he will get to compete with and against players he’s seen during the high school and summer seasons. Miners teammate Trapper Skalsky is also on the Class B roster. And he’s played alongside or opposite other all-stars like Treysen Eaglestaff, Joe Hurlburt, Zach Hendrickson and Paul Olson.

“It’s going to be fun playing in this game. It’s not something everybody gets to do,” Brandt said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come but I just always want to keep working hard."

After the all-star games, it will be time to turn his attention to the next step. He spent some time helping coach at a camp in Minot this summer.

“They’ve got a wining culture up there, that’s what I wanted,” Brandt said. “I know a lot of the guys up there already. I’m looking forward to helping the guys out however I can.

“Every time I go up to Minot and work with those guys, I get better. I’m looking forward to it. I was up there coaching a camp for a few days and after that I’d work out, talk to coach (Matt) Murken. I want to get in the swing of things right away.”

He’s looking forward to the next challenge.

“It’s a new chapter,” Brandt said. “I won’t be playing high school basketball any more. It’s getting used to a new city, a new town, a new team. I just want to help the team win.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut

Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren shined in his debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Gonzaga, also had seven rebounds, four assists and a Salt Lake City Summer League record six blocks — in 24 minutes. Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags, finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the stripe.

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season. First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. In the second game, Sacramento got 26 points from No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and defeated Golden State.

Agent: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

Agent: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

Zion Williamson agent Austin Brown says the star forward has agreed to a five-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $193 million. Brown tells The Associated Press that the deal could be worth up to $231 million. The agreement sets the stage for the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently made the playoffs without him. ESPN first reported the agreement that comes despite Williamson missing all of last season with a foot injury. But the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson was an All-Star two seasons ago when he averaged 27 points. The Pelicans have not announced the extension, which under league rules can't be signed until July 6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News