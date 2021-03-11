Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne hold off stiff test from Mandan

Mandan gave West Fargo Sheyenne a stiff test Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.
As usual the Mustangs, who have not lost since before Christmas, passed.
Sheyenne extended its winning streak to 24 games with a 66-54 win over Mandan in the opening game of the state Class A tournament.
Mandan trailed by just three points with three minutes to play, but Sheyenne scored the final nine of the game to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.
"The West is really good and we knew Mandan likes to get up in your face, so yeah, we knew it'd be a tough game," said Sheyenne senior standout Jacksen Moni, who had a double double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. "You get to state, every game is going to be tough. We're happy to get this one under our belt and advance to the next round."
The Mustangs (24-1) face West Fargo (20-4) in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. The Packers are the only team to beat Sheyenne, doing so in the season opener on Dec. 15.
Mandan's season ended at 13-10, but not without a fight.
The Braves, who led 33-28 early in the second half, trailed 55-49 on a 3-pointer by Moni, but Jaxon Duttenhefer converted a tough layup while being fouled. His free throw made it 55-52 with 3:35 left. Mandan scored just two points the rest of the way.
"I'm so proud of our kids. They followed the game plan perfectly and did everything we asked them to do," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win a game I don't think a lot of people though we could win. West Fargo Sheyenne is really good. They're so talented. Our guys really fought today, we just weren't able to hit a couple of shots at key times."
Sheyenne was shaky in the first half with 14 turnovers, but the Mustangs regrouped over the second 18 minutes with 40 points and and only five giveaways.
"Very resilient group we have here. You have to give Mandan credit. They're a very good team," Sheyenne coach Tom Kirchoffner said. "We got some great players. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes and they've been in these big games. They're not going to shy away from tough moments and I think they showed that today."
Sheyenne scored 20 of the last 28 points of the game. Ben Manson, a 6-2 senior guard, sank three second-half 3-pointers in the second half on his way to 16 points.
"Ben made some really big shots and they came at times it seemed like where it could have went either way for both teams," Kirchoffner said.
Moni, the Mustangs' talented 6-foot-10 senior, who is headed to Northern State to play for the Wolves, scored 13 of his 22 in the second half.
"His talent is obvious, he's an incredibly gifted player, but he's also our leader," Kirchoffner said. "He's very vocal. His leadership this season has been outstanding."
Mandan's performance was befitting its season.
The Braves (13-10) trailed 24-17 midway through the first half, but allowed only two points over the final eight minutes.
"Defensively, I thought we did a fantastic job. Sheyenne averages about 86, we hold them 20 under that. (Rah'Heem) Leake averages just under 20, he had six. They only had two guys in double figures. That's been the way our kids have been all year. They trust each other and believe in each other. Just incredible character on will on this team."
Aaron Grubb, a junior, led the Braves with 18 points, 12 coming in the second half. Jayce Lowman had 13, only two after halftime. Jacob Pierce added 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Tyler Thilmony had 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Lowman, Pierce and Thilmony are seniors.
"We were playing our best basketball at the end of the season and that's all you can ask for," Schafer said. "I can't say enough about our seniors. It's such a special group. The highlight of my day was the two hours I got to spend with them."
Moni and the Mustangs get a day to prepare for Saturday's semifinal as they chase the program's first state championship.
"We made a lot of mistakes today, but we did a good job sticking with it," he said. "I think we'll settle in and play better on Saturday. We're looking forward to another really important game."
