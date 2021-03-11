Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne hold off stiff test from Mandan

"I'm so proud of our kids. They followed the game plan perfectly and did everything we asked them to do," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win a game I don't think a lot of people though we could win. West Fargo Sheyenne is really good. They're so talented. Our guys really fought today, we just weren't able to hit a couple of shots at key times."

Sheyenne was shaky in the first half with 14 turnovers, but the Mustangs regrouped over the second 18 minutes with 40 points and and only five giveaways.

"Very resilient group we have here. You have to give Mandan credit. They're a very good team," Sheyenne coach Tom Kirchoffner said. "We got some great players. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes and they've been in these big games. They're not going to shy away from tough moments and I think they showed that today."

Sheyenne scored 20 of the last 28 points of the game. Ben Manson, a 6-2 senior guard, sank three second-half 3-pointers in the second half on his way to 16 points.

"Ben made some really big shots and they came at times it seemed like where it could have went either way for both teams," Kirchoffner said.