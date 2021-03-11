Mogen leads Wolves into state Class A tournament after playing in state B earlier in career

“The game is a lot different. (Class A) is much faster and there’s a lot more contact, but I think each and every one of us have grown to become a much better player because of the high-level athletes we’ve played against,” Mogen said. “Coach (Dwyer) always had faith in us. At the beginning of the year he told us he was making us the 3 seed. We were like, ‘What? Are you crazy?’ But him having that confidence in us is a big reason we had the season we did. We were able to beat a couple of the Bismarck teams early in the year and after that it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we can do this.’”