Mogen leads Wolves into state Class A tournament after playing in state B earlier in career

Watford City’s climb up the West Region girls’ basketball ladder has been slow and steady.
Emma Mogen, the Wolves’ versatile 5-foot-8 senior point guard, has been there every step of the way.
After going 7-17 and 8-14 in their first two seasons in Class A, the Wolves turned in a sparkling 18-5 record on their way to the state tournament, which tips off today at the Bismarck Event Center. The Wolves are the No. 2 seed from the West Region.
When the Wolves face Grand Forks Red River today at 2:30 p.m., Mogen and fellow senior Ashley Holen, will hold the distinction of being starters in both the Class A and Class B state tournaments. Watford City played in the Class B state tournament in 2018 before transitioning to Class A the following school year.
“It’s cool to get to play in both. It’s great for my teammates, our school, our coaches – everybody,” Mogen said. “My role is way different. My freshman year I was like a totally different player. I didn’t have to score the ball. I was a distributor and just had to play defense. I didn’t feel any pressure for how I played, I was just trying to help the team and have fun. This year, being a senior, one of our team leaders, you do feel, I guess, more pressure to go out there and produce.
“Even with that, I just have to calm myself and approach it like any other game, even though it is the state tournament.”
The road was rocky, going from Class B to Class A, but rewarding.
“The game is a lot different. (Class A) is much faster and there’s a lot more contact, but I think each and every one of us have grown to become a much better player because of the high-level athletes we’ve played against,” Mogen said. “Coach (Dwyer) always had faith in us. At the beginning of the year he told us he was making us the 3 seed. We were like, ‘What? Are you crazy?’ But him having that confidence in us is a big reason we had the season we did. We were able to beat a couple of the Bismarck teams early in the year and after that it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we can do this.’”
Mogen is the prototypical two-way player. She’s a capable scorer, she’s averaging 12.4 points per game and surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season, but according to her coach, she’d prefer seeing other people score.
“There’s a lot of great things about Emma, but maybe the best thing is she doesn’t need credit. She has the most team-first approach ever,” Tom Dwyer said. “She gladly passes up an open shot to give her teammates the opportunity to score. In fact, there are times where I kind of get on her to be more selfish because she’s a very talented scorer.”
Mogen fills the stat sheet.
For the season she’s averaging 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks.
“I would say she’s one of best defensive players in the state without question,” Dwyer said. “And the stats certainly support that argument. The steals, the blocks, the deflections. She gets more deflections than any player in the state. We always put her on one of the other team’s best players and she almost always holds that player under their average.
“When you talk about complete players and being versatile, Emma’s at the top of the list.”
Basketball runs in the Mogen blood. Renae (Norby) Mogen, Emma’s mother, played college basketball at North Dakota State. Emma’s sister Jenna, a freshman, is a promising young player. She averages 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
“I think basketball has probably always been my favorite sport,” Mogen said. “When you really enjoy putting the time in, it’s not work, it’s fun. As long as I can remember, that’s kinda the way I’ve felt about it.”
The hard work paid off.
She’ll attend Minot State and play basketball for the Beavers next year, while studying toward a nursing degree. Minot State coaches had been recruiting Mogen since her sophomore year.
“The coaches were really nice and outgoing and also seeing how the team plays together and how they act toward each other off the court, that part was really cool” she said. “It’s super competitive, but everyone was still friends. It made it seem more like home.”
Before she turns the page to college ball, Mogen, Holen, the West Region’s Outstanding Senior Athlete, Hayley Ogle and Riley Faller are hoping to stick around for the weekend in Bismarck.
“When you’re going through the season you don’t really think about it coming to an end, but it does kind of hit you now when the state tournament is coming up,” she said. “I just think about all the happy memories we’ve had playing together, but we don’t want it to end. We want to make it as far as we can.”
Dwyer, who has coached the Wolves’ seniors all the way up through the ranks, previously as JV coach, doesn’t want to think about the end either.
“I’m really going to miss them. I’ve loved coaching them. I’ve loved being around them. They’re such good kids on top of being very good basketball players,” he said. “They’ve become like family.
“After we won on Thursday, there were a lot of photos. A lot of smiling faces. A lot of joy. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Those photos, to me, are priceless.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com