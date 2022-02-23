Mitzel pours in 40 as BSC keeps its season alive

Work ethic earned Jaden Mitzel a place in the Bismarck State College men’s basketball lineup late this season. His offensive prowess and defensive tenacity are keeping him there.

Both were on display Wednesday as the sophomore from Shiloh Christian lit up the scoreboard for 40 points to lead the Mystics to a 120-97 win over Miles Community College in the Region 13 quarterfinals at the BSC Armory.

“Forty points. It’s been a while since we’ve seen that from a Mystic ballplayer,” BSC coach Jim Jeske said. “Sixteen of 20. As he said, ‘the basket looks big.’ That it did.”

Jeske wasn’t surprised considering Mitzel scored 32 in the Mystics’ last regular season game.

“Usually he gets two baskets just out of sheer work ethic,” Jeske said. “When you think about what he’s done the last three weeks, just the way he’s shot the ball has been a credit to him.”

Mitzel shot the ball well after taking his first shot and making a three-pointer with 14:59 left in the first half. He went on to make 16 of 20 shots from all over the court. He made 4 of 5 three-point attempts and all four of his free throws. He scored posting up; on driving layups and fast breaks; on short jumpers and long; and off offensive rebounds.

“It’s just awesome to be out here, get a good team win and shoot well on our home court,” Mitzel said. “It was one of those things where your teammates set you up and give you an open look. Three-fourths of my shots were looks my teammates gave me.”

Jeske said Mitzel’s defensive task on the night was to slow MCC leading scorer Ray Daniels, which he did, holding him to just 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting. He missed all four of his contested 3-point attempts and turned the ball over three times.

“We needed someone to guard their best shooter, too,” Jeske said. “When you think about what he did tonight, it was also guarding one of their best players."

Mitzel had 17 points at half but it was twin brothers Jerrick and Garrick Baines getting things started by combining for 17 of the Mystics first 23 points. Jerrick had 19 points and Garrick 12.

Mitzel’s jumper with 14:17 to play in the first half gave BSC a 12-point lead on the way to its first win in four tries this season against the Pioneers. The Mystics did it in impressive fashion, forging a 30-point lead in the first half and never allowing the visitors to mount a serious run.

In two previous losses at home, BSC had blown double-digit leads. But a 30-point lead? No way.

“We got into a great rhythm early. I mean, we shot 63 percent the first half (and 60 percent for the game),” Jeske said. “They were sharing the ball. When we’re making cuts and have faith in our teammates, we can do that.”

Despite a late run by MCC, the Mystics took a 68-46 lead into the break.

The Mystics picked up in the second half where they left off in the first, scoring 12 points on their first five possessions, seven by Mitzel on two of his four three-pointers. That proved to be big as MCC reeled off 15 of the next 17 points to close to within 80-65.

The Pioneers’ run would have been worse had it not been for Mitzel. While MCC was scoring two- and three-pointers on 11 of 12 possessions, Mitzel went to work for BSC. He answered MCC hoop for hoop while scoring 11 straight points to help the Mystics fight off the final Pioneer threat, one that closed the gap to 15 points.

For the first time, there would be no comeback.

“We just worked harder on defense and played our butts off. We just came out and played our best,” Mitzel said.

The Pioneers’ season ended with nine wins – three of them over BSC.

Daniels and Blessing Adesipe led MCC with 16 points apiece. Tvon Jones added 13, Kaleb Naylor 12 and Eli Habighorst and Paul Gakmar had 11 each.

Deonte' Martinez scored 20 points off the bench for BSC. Seth Nelson had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Mystics broke a five-game losing streak and advance to the region semifinals at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton on Sunday. They’ve lost three times to the 29-1 Wildcats this season.

But they’ve been down that road before.

