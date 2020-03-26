Mitzel earns Class B all-state honors

Mitzel is Shiloh's first basketball player, boy or girl, to be accorded first-team all-state honors. He is a Mr. Basketball finalist and the Region 5 senior athlete of the year. He scored at a 25.0 pace and averaged 11 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Nelson was chosen the Region 3 senior athlete of the year on the strength of a 23.9 scoring average and an 11.3 rebounding average. He also contributed 2.5 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.

Hamilton carried a 20.3 scoring average to go with 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals. He was named the Region 6 senior athlete of the year.

Doug Yankton, a 6-4 senior from Four Winds-Minnewaukan, returns to the second team. He and Trey Brandt, a 6-0 sophomore from Beulah, both played for state-qualifying teams.

Other members of the second team are Bo Belquist, a 6-0 senior from New Rockford-Sheyenne; Andy Freier, a 6-3 senior from Kindred; Rhett Hanson, a 6-6 senior from Stanley; Joe Hurlburt, a 6-10 sophomore from Enderlin; Lucas Schumacher, a 6-2 junior from Linton-HMB; Gage Swanson, a 6-2 senior from Beach; Avery Thorsgard, a 6-2 senior from Hatton-Northwood; Scott Wagner, a 6-7 sophomore from Ellendale, and Jesse White, a 5-11 junior from White Shield.

Results of the Mr. Basketball voting will be released on Friday.

The all-state basketball teams and the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are sponsored and chosen by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

