Darik Dissette's high school career has been one for the record books.

The 6-4 future NDSU Bison begins his final weekend of prep basketball in the same place he'll play in college, hoping to end his banner career on a high note.

The all-time scoring leader at Minot High has one clear goal.

"My mentality, my main focus, has always been to win. Whatever I have to do to win, that's what I'm going to do," Dissette said. "This is my last chance at it. It's gone by fast, but the goal's always the same -- to win."

Dissette's done a lot of it in his career for the Magicians.

Minot lost in the championship game two years ago before winning it all last winter in Bismarck.

This time around, the Magi are not favored, that distinction belongs to unbeaten Century, but nobody would rule out Minot, primarily because of Dissette.

In the West Region championship game on Saturday, Dissette scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half as Minot nearly overcame a 14-point deficit against Century.

Dissette has nine games this season of 30 points or more, including a school-record 45 against Mandan on Jan. 21.

The game prior to that, Jan. 19 against Jamestown, he became the storied program's all-time leading scorer. The Mr. Basketball favorite heads to Fargo with 1,693 points. Assuming good health, he'll become just the eighth Class A player ever to score more than 1,700 points.

The numbers are lofty and list of accomplishments long. Some even to his own surprise.

"If I'm being honest, no. I never thought these things would happen," he said, "but I have put a lot of work in. I'm committed."

Dissette has had to carry more of a scoring load this season for the Magicians, who face Grand Forks Red River (17-7) on Thursday at 4 p.m. inside the Fargodome.

"We need to give him a little more support. He's willing and capable of putting us on his back. He wants that," Minot head coach Dean Winczewski said. "That's what makes him so special."

Dissette leads the state in scoring at 27.7 points per game, but he does far more than that. He ranks fifth in the West Region in rebounding (7.7), seventh in assists (3.4) and sixth in steals (2.1).

He's also efficient, shooting 55 percent overall and 36 percent from three-point range.

Despite earning all-state honors as a sophomore and junior, he was quick to give credit to former teammates, notably Deonte' Martinez and Eric Wentz, former all-state players for the Magi. Martinez recently finished a solid two-year run for Bismarck State College.

Dissette's college career will be at the D-I level for the Bison, who fell one win short of the NCAA Tournament after losing to Oral Roberts Tuesday night in the Summit League championship game. His chemistry with head coach David Richman was the difference.

"Just the relationship with coach Richman and the culture they have. When I was there, it always felt like home," Dissette said.

He is not looking ahead yet, however.

Dissette hopes to make another run at a state title. To do so would probably require beating Century, a team full of player's he's very familiar with.

Dissette and Century's Anthony Doppler, Ryan Erikson and William Ware were all on the same AAU team last summer. Tyler Birst, another starter for the Patriots, played in a tournament with the team too.

He's hoping to get one more shot at his summer teammates.

"It was tough to lose to my buddies, but I just gotta deal with it," Dissette said. "We had fun together. We spent basically the whole summer traveling around the country.

"We're all competitive. We all want to win. They got us (last) time, hopefully I get one more crack at them."