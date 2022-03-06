Minot tops Bismarck High for West Region title

Through 20 regular-season games, Minot sat atop the West Region heap.

Saturday night in Bismarck, the Magicians finished the conference tournament in the exact same spot.

Eric Wentz scored 22 points and Darik Dissette netted 18 as No. 1-ranked Minot defeated Bismarck High 80-68 in the West Region tournament championship game. It was the Magicians' third win over the Demons this season.

"I don't think a lot of people thought we'd be in this position at the beginning of the season after we lost a lot of great players, but we always believed," Wentz said. "We knew how much work we put in during the summer and how close we are as a team. We're very tight knit. We're like a family.

"We're willing to do anything for each other and I think that's a huge part in our success"

The Magicians (22-2) lost once in December and once in February, but that's it.

"I think it's a lot of things, but I think the toughness of this group and how balanced we are really stand out," said Minot head coach Dean Winczewski. "Obviously we rely on Darik and Eric to do a lot, but we've had a lot of different kids play well for us throughout the course of the season and that certainly was the case again tonight."

The Demons led 30-26 late in the first half and it was tied 35-35 at the break, but Minot scored 13 of the first 15 points of the second half to build a lead they never let go.

"In order to win basketball games in March you need to play for 36 minutes. That sounds like a cliché quote I know, but nights like tonight come down to every possession and Minot has proven for the last two months that they're a tournament-ready team," Bismarck head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "They out-executed us. They got timely stops. They made key shots and they did not take possessions off.

"Now, in spurts tonight, I thought we looked good. I thought our pace and tempo were good at times, and some guys hit big shots. But if you want to win in March against teams like Minot, it can't just be in spurts. It has to be for 36 minutes."

Minot made a defensive tweak after the halftime break, but the major changes were mental.

"We made a few adjustments defensively, we went into a different defense, but a lot of it was when they made their run in the first half, we got sped up mentally, and you can't do that," Winczewski said. "Physically, you have to play at their level, but when your brain gets going too fast for what you're doing, that's where you saw the turnovers and they made us pay."

It was the third straight West Region tournament championship game appearance for the Demons. The last two have been against Minot, both won by the Magicians.

The Demons (19-5) face defending Class A champion West Fargo (18-6) in the late game Thursday in the state A quarterfinals at the Bismarck Event Center.

"The ultimate goal obviously is to make a run in March and we still have an opportunity to do that," Wilhelm said. "Obviously we're disappointed. We wanted to go in as the 1 seed with some momentum but that did not happen. Our message in the locker room to our guys was you need to keep your head up, you need to bounce and you need to learn from it."

Minot, already locked in postseason mode, has a clear target when they return to Bismarck next weekend. The Magicians, last season's state tournament runner-up, face Fargo North in the first boys game Thursday at 2 p.m.

"We still have a bad taste from last year, five points short, it definitely has motivated us," said Wentz, who along with Dissette was named to the All-West Region team. "The ultimate goal is to get back there and finish the job this time."

They showed that kind of grit Saturday night.

Up 50-39 in the second half, Minot's lead was mowed all the way down to three at 66-63 when Preston Lemar swooped in and scored on a putback with 4:10 left.

Jaeger Gunville followed with the two biggest shots of the night -- long three-point swishes -- to restore order. Gunville finished with 12 points.

"Our kids believe in themselves and trust their skills and you have to allow them to have the freedom to make those kinds of plays," Winczewski said of Gunville's deep daggers. "If they hadn't went in, he still would've needed to take the next couple. Our kids have worked hard. They've put in the time. They've earned the right to make those kinds of plays."

Logan Conklin turned in a strong game for Minot. The 6-4 sophomore had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Demons were led by West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Treysen Eaglestaff's 20 points. George Gillette added 16, including four three-pointers. Both players were named to the All-West Region team.

Saturday night's loss stung, but the stakes raise even higher next weekend.

"We're really proud of our team and the effort they've given us throughout the season, but of course we're disappointed right now reflecting on the most current game," Wilhelm said. "But, we'll learn from it. We'll remain positive and confident in what we're capable of and get back to work on Monday."

