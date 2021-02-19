Minot State rallies to beat Marauders to earn spot in NSIC tournament

Minot State has been at home on the road this season.

For the University of Mary, home cooking has not tasted too good in 2021.

The Beavers, who have had four home games canceled this season for COVID-19 related reasons, clinched their spot in the Northern Sun tournament, fittingly, in Bismarck Friday night.

Kody Dwyer poured in 24 points and Max Cody added 21 more as the Beavers outscored the Marauders 43-30 in the second half en route to a 76-69 NSIC North victory at the McDowell Activity Center.

It was the fifth loss in seven home games for the Marauders, who were eliminated from postseason play with the loss, their 11th of the season. Minot State, meanwhile, is 4-5 in games outside the MSU Dome, a big reason the Beavers will have a spot in the 8-team NSIC tournament in Sioux Falls next week.

"It's been a grind. It seems like we've been on the road the entire year," said Minot State head coach Matt Murken. "At this point, we're kind of used to it. I'm not sure that's a good thing, but I think it does speak to the resiliency of our guys to where we're down six at halftime against a good team and we're still able to fight through it and put ourselves in a position to win."