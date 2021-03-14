Minot railles, but West Fargo holds on for first state Class A title since 1992

Birrenkott and Hegerle blocked back-to-back shots but Minot kept the pressure on and with 5:56 to play, Michael Ross, who had 11 points and six rebounds, drained a 3-pointer to tie the game for the first time at 54-all.

Minot took its first and only lead on RaShawn Wilcox’s cut to the basket with a feed from Diessette with 5:04 to play. It held the lead for 36 seconds before Caden Zepeda’s two free throws, a Minot turnover and Hegerle’s driving layup gave West Fargo the lead for good.

Minot tied it briefly with 1:37 left but Birrenkott converted a three-point play.

Martinez made it a 61-60 game with the last of his 19 points, but his bid to keep Minot alive on a drive to the hoop was blocked by Hegerle, the ball then bounced off Martinez’s back and out out bounds.

Pease closed it out with a breakaway layup with four seconds to play.

“The big lead is obviously good, the more points you score the better, but there always is a chance of a letdown,” Palczewski said. “It wasn’t so much that, but Minot came out motivated and they have a player in Martinez who’s incredible and who almost pulled it out.”