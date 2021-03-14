Minot railles, but West Fargo holds on for first state Class A title since 1992

Neither COVID-19, nor three higher-seeded teams, could stop West Fargo from becoming the first high school boys’ basketball team to win a North Dakota state basketball championship on a Sunday afternoon.
And it wasn’t easy.
The Packers blew a 17-point lead in the title game at the state Class A tournament at the Bismarck Event Center, regrouped and hung on for their first state championship since 1992 and third overall.
Carter Birrenkott had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Carson Hegerle had eight points and three blocked shots, including the most important one on senior player of the year Deonte' Martinez with seconds left in the game.
“It does take a whole team to carry a defense,” West Fargo coach Adam Palczewski said. “Carson knows when the chips are down we have to count on him. He understands that responsibility.”
The Packers did it the hard way, beating West Region second seed Bismarck 88-83 in the first round. On Friday, they used a 15-0 run in the second half to beat East Region No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne for the second time this season, 78-73. Sheyenne strung together 24 straight wins between those two losses.
“That’s what the state tournament is about, beating the best teams out there,” Palczewski said. “We gave it everything we had, and I don’t think we had much left at the end. We had just enough.”
One night earlier, Minot had come from 12 points down in the last six minutes to stun Fargo Davies 71-68 and extend its state tournament winning streak to 11 games and reach the championship game for the 25th time.
The Magicians fell behind by 17 points early against the Packers.
Running the offense primarily through the paint, West Fargo pulled away early. It was 14-8 before the Packers scored on six straight possessions, four from in close and two 3-pointers by Joel Pease, for a 28-12 lead. Pease finished with 10 points.
“It’s so special. We’ve been working hard for so long,” Pease said. “This is so special. It’s so cool.”
But it was far from over.
After falling behind 40-23 on Birrenkott’s drive to the hoop with 2:20 to play in the first half, the Magicians found their own spark on defense. They held the Packers scoreless on their last four possessions and got two Derik Dissette free throws to make it a 15-point game. Dissette ended the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Everything turned after halftime.
The Packers went six possessions without points, while Minot got points from five different players to get back into it. Dissette’s driving layup followed by a Martinez fall-away from the paint cut the deficit to 42-39.
Birrenkott and Hegerle blocked back-to-back shots but Minot kept the pressure on and with 5:56 to play, Michael Ross, who had 11 points and six rebounds, drained a 3-pointer to tie the game for the first time at 54-all.
Minot took its first and only lead on RaShawn Wilcox’s cut to the basket with a feed from Diessette with 5:04 to play. It held the lead for 36 seconds before Caden Zepeda’s two free throws, a Minot turnover and Hegerle’s driving layup gave West Fargo the lead for good.
Minot tied it briefly with 1:37 left but Birrenkott converted a three-point play.
Martinez made it a 61-60 game with the last of his 19 points, but his bid to keep Minot alive on a drive to the hoop was blocked by Hegerle, the ball then bounced off Martinez’s back and out out bounds.
Pease closed it out with a breakaway layup with four seconds to play.
“The big lead is obviously good, the more points you score the better, but there always is a chance of a letdown,” Palczewski said. “It wasn’t so much that, but Minot came out motivated and they have a player in Martinez who’s incredible and who almost pulled it out.”
Minot won three straight titles between 2015 and 2017 then went through a three-year tournament drought before winning the West Region and earning the top seed this year. The Magicians have more titles (17) than any other school. The teams had played for a championship two times previously. In 1992, West Fargo beat the Magicians 65-50 and in 2016, Minot defeated West Fargo 65-59 in overtime.
The Sunday finish was the result of stretching the tournament out over four days and eliminating consolation games to keep the athletes and fans at the Bismarck Event Center as safe as possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.