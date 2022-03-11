Minot outlasts Sheyenne in double OT

Minot's back in the title game.

The Magicians, who always seem to find magic at the end, got two late free throws from junior star Darik Dissette and a game-ending blocked shot from Eric Wentz to outlast West Fargo Sheyenne in double overtime 64-61 Friday night.

Minot's two wins at the state Class A tournament are by a combined four points.

"We've played in a lot of close games it seems like and I think we're comfortable even against these great teams," Dissette said. "It comes down to just finding a way at the end. I'm not sure how we keep doing it, but we'll take it."

It's certainly no accident. The Magicians are 24-2 heading into tonight's final.

"It's grit. It's toughness and it's believing in each other," Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. "It's not always pretty and it doesn't have to be. It's just a matter of fighting and believing and seeing if you can't find a way to make enough plays at the end."

Tied 51-51 after regulation and 57-57 after the first four-minute overtime, West Fargo Sheyenne scored the first four points of the second extra period, all by East Region Senior Player of the Year Michael Nhial.

Two Wentz free throws cut the lead in half before Jaeger Gunville put the Magicians in front with a deep three-pointer which hit nothing but net.

The Mustangs turned it over on their next possession. Dissette followed with three clutch free throws after a timeout, making it 64-61 with eight seconds left.

"Winczewski said 'after Darik makes these free throws, we just gotta get a stop,'" Dissette said. "I mean, I practice my free throws. Just glad they went in."

Dissette finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Wentz totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and the game-clinching blocked shot.

It was the second straight state semifinal loss for the Mustangs, who were led by Nhial's 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Minot will be playing in its second straight title game. Last season, they lost to West Fargo. The taste remains fresh in Dissette's mouth.

"I didn't finish it off last year, this year we gotta find a way to finish it," Dissette said. "We're gonna come out ready to fight."

Friday's win was uphill after a slow start.

Down 19-11, the Magicians scored 13 of the last 17 points to surge into the lead.

A runner by Dissette gave Minot a 24-20 lead before Matthew Gooselaw canned a three-pointer seconds before the first-half horn.

Minot kept the momentum out of the extended halftime break.

Tied 28-all, the Magicians scored eight in a row to build a 36-28 lead six minutes into the second half. Minot led 45-35 with eight minutes left, but the Mustangs roared back, taking a 49-48 lead on a three-pointer by Dominic Dosmann with 80 seconds to play.

A corner three-pointer by Logan Conklin caromed off every part of the rim before dropping for a 51-49 Minot lead. Nhial made two free throws with 30 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Minot will look to finish it off tonight. It'll either be a rematch against West Fargo or Fargo Davies. The second semifinal game started after 9 p.m. and was not over at press time. For a recap of that game go to bismarcktribune.com.

"You never take these opportunities for granted," Winczewski said. "We have great kids who love each other. This is all them. Now, we just have to find a way to get over the hump."

