Minot's pursuit of a boys’ basketball triple-double began in earnest Thursday night at the West Region basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

The two-time defending state Class A and West Region champion Magicians turned to triples in the second half to eventually overwhelm Williston 59-47 in a first-round game.

Minot all-stater Darik Dissette started slow but finished the game close to his scoring average of 27.7 points per game. He scored 15 of his 25 in the second half. He was 5-for-7 on three-point attempts.

Morgan Nygaard and Jaeger Gunville scored 11 points each for Minot. They combined for five three-pointers.

It took a barrage of three-point bombs to subdue the Coyotes.

“I thought defensively we were pretty solid for most of the game,” Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. “We rebounded well, especially in the second half. That was a big part of it. And a few baskets went in. Williston played a zone people aren’t used to seeing and they caused us some problems.”

Logan Conklin had seven points and five of his 10 rebounds were on the offensive end.

Trailing 38-36 with 11:06 to play, the Magicians proceeded score their next six baskets from three-point range, finishing the night 10-for-37. The first three were good for a 45-40 lead with 9:52 remaining. The next three, on the heels of a trey by Williston’s Isiah St. Romain, contributed to a 12-0 run that stretched the lead to 57-42.

“We got the shots we wanted and we got them in rhythm,” Winczewski said. “They were the same shots we had in the first half, they just happened to go in.”

The Coyotes made only two of their last 16 shots from the field, and they did not attempt a free throw in the entire game.

Williston was determined not to go quietly into the consolation bracket. They pushed the Magicians well into the second half, mostly on the strength of St. Romain and Malaki Sik. St. Romain had 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists despite playing in foul trouble much of the game. Sik had 14 points and five rebounds.

Dissette got the scoring started with a three-pointer just 12 seconds into the game. A Jaeger Gunville jumper and another Dissette basket gave Minot a 7-0 lead. Instead of hitting the panic button, the Coyotes’ Isiah St. Romain hit the start button and Williston scored the next 10 points, six by St. Romain.

It was tight the rest of the half as St. Romain sat on the bench with three fouls. Minot scored the last seven points of the half – the last six on back-to-back three-pointers by Dissette and Gunville – to take a 30-25 lead into halftime.

With its third win of the season over the Coyotes (7-15), Minot (19-3) advances to tonight’s region semifinals where it will play Jamestown for a berth in Saturday’s region championship game. If the Magi do indeed make it a regional three-peat, they will be the first team since Bismarck High in 2003-05 to win three straight region tournament titles.

Williston, which had won its five previous games, is still in the hunt for a state tournament berth but it will have to play its way in, just like it did for the region tournament. The Coyotes will meet Mandan in a loser-out game this afternoon.