Minnesota-Duluth sweeps Marauders

Austin Andrews led Minnesota-Duluth to an NSIC basketball victory over the University of Mary on Saturday at McDowell Activity Center.

Andrews posted a double double with 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-0 NSIC) defeated the Marauders 72-56.

Minnesota-Duluth shot 48.3 percent from the field (29 for 60), including 50 percent (14 for 28) in the second half. The Bulldogs built a 40-29 lead at the intermission.

Drew Blair added 15 points and Charlie Katona nine for UMD.

Treyton Mattern scored 15 points to lead U-Mary (6-3, 2-3 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 12 and Jeremiah Jones seven.

U-Mary shot 34.5 percent from the field (19 for 55).

Women

Minnesota-Duluth rallied for a 69-66 overtime victory over U-Mary to remain unbeaten in the NSIC.

The Bulldogs erased a 15-point second-half deficit.

Bree Olson’s two free throws with 25 seconds left in OT gave the Bulldogs the lead for good as they improved to 8-2, 5-0 in the conference.

Ella Gilbertson led four UMD players in double figures with 20 points. Olson finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Taya Hakamaki added 16 and Taytum Rhoades 10 for UMD.

The Bulldogs outscored U-Mary 13-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT, with the game knotted at 57-57 at the end of regulation.

Reese Wishart led U-Mary (4-4, 3-2 NSIC) with 21 points. Mo Hakim added 15 points and team-high eight rebounds and Megan Zander finished with 11.

The Marauders travel to Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston on Dec. 16-17.