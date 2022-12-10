 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota-Duluth sweeps Marauders

UMBB

Austin Andrews led Minnesota-Duluth to an NSIC basketball victory over the University of Mary on Saturday at McDowell Activity Center.

Andrews posted a double double with 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-0 NSIC) defeated the Marauders 72-56.

Minnesota-Duluth shot 48.3 percent from the field (29 for 60), including 50 percent (14 for 28) in the second half. The Bulldogs built a 40-29 lead at the intermission.

Drew Blair added 15 points and Charlie Katona nine for UMD.

Treyton Mattern scored 15 points to lead U-Mary (6-3, 2-3 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 12 and Jeremiah Jones seven.

U-Mary shot 34.5 percent from the field (19 for 55).

UMD 60, U-Mary 60 (OT)

Minnesota-Duluth rallied for a 69-66 overtime victory over U-Mary to remain unbeaten in the NSIC.

The Bulldogs erased a 15-point second-half deficit.

Bree Olson’s two free throws with 25 seconds left in OT gave the Bulldogs the lead for good as they improved to 8-2, 5-0 in the conference.

Ella Gilbertson led four UMD players in double figures with 20 points. Olson finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Taya Hakamaki added 16 and Taytum Rhoades 10 for UMD.

The Bulldogs outscored U-Mary 13-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT, with the game knotted at 57-57 at the end of regulation.

Reese Wishart led U-Mary (4-4, 3-2 NSIC) with 21 points. Mo Hakim added 15 points and team-high eight rebounds and Megan Zander finished with 11.

The Marauders travel to Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston on Dec. 16-17.

Women

Minnesota-Duluth 69, Mary 60, OT

Minnesota-Duluth;18;29;44;57;69

U-Mary;14;38;51;57;60

MINNESOTA-DULUTH (69): Taytum Rhoades 10, Brooke Olson 17, Ella Gilbertson 20, Maesyn Thiesen 5, Taya Hakamki 16, Lexi Karge 1. Totals: 25-59 FG, 11-17 FT, 20 fouls (Thiesen), 32 rebounds (Olson 9), 15 turnovers, 17 assists (Olson 5). Three-pointers: 8-26 (Rhoades 2, Olson 1, Gilbertson 2, Thiesen 1, Hakamaki 2).

U-MARY (60): Carly Kottsick 5, Ryleigh Wacha 4, Megan Zander 11, Megan Voit 5, Addison Rozell 2, Mo Hakim 15, Reese Wishart 21, Julia Fitterer 3. Totals: 24-60 FG, 15-21 FT, 22 fouls, 45 rebounds (Hakim 8), 19 turnovers, 16 assists (Wacha 7). Three-pointers: 3-11 (Kottsick 1, Zander 1, Voit 1).

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 8-2, 5-0 NSIC; U-Mary 4-4, 3-2 NSIC.

Men

Minnesota-Duluth 72, U-Mary 56

Minnesota-Duluth;40;32;--;72

U-Mary;29;27;--;56

MINNESOTA-DULUTH (72): Austin Andrews 23, Drew Blair 15, Charlie Katona 9, Jack Middleton 7, Joshua Strong 6, Joshua Brown 8, Matt Thompson 4. Totals: 29-60 FG, 10-15 FT, 16 fouls, 44 rebounds (Andrews 13), 11 turnovers, 16 assists (Strong 5). Three-pointers: 4-19 (Blair 2, Middleton 1, Brown 1).

U-MARY (56): Treyton Mattern 15, Kam Warrens 12, Zyon Smith 6, Gertautus Urbonavicius 6, Lucas Mayer 4, Jeremiah Jones 7, Reme Torbert 6. Totals: 19-55 FG, 9-12 FT, 18 fouls (Jones), 29 rebounds (Urbonavicius 9), 11 turnovers, 12 assists (Mattern 3). Three-pointers: 9-27 (Mattern 2, Warrens 3, Smith 1, Jones 1, Torbert 2).

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 9-2, 5-0 NSIC; U-Mary 6-3, 2-3 NSIC.

