Minnesota-Crookston tops Marauders

Minnesota-Crookston has the University of Mary’s number when it comes to men’s basketball.
Leonard Dixon and Josh Dilling combined for 50 points as the Golden Eagles beat the Marauders 72-58 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Friday at the McDowell Activity Center.
The Marauders will try to break a four-game losing streak against the Golden Eagles today when the teams conclude the two-game series. U-Mary (3-3 NSIC North, 3-5 overall ) hasn’t beaten Crookston since Jan. 25, 2019.
Crookston (1-6 NSIC North, 2-7 overall) shot 58% in the first half and that went a long way toward snapping the Eagles’ six-game losing streak.
“When you shoot the ball well, I become a better coach,” UMC coach Dan Weisse said with a laugh. “I’m half joking when I say when we’re shooting the ball well the defense picks up. We were moving the ball well in the first half and getting looks that way.”
Dilling finished the night with 27 points and Dixon poured in 23. Their points came in spurts when the Eagles needed them the most. Weisse said it was the first time this season to pair put a game together.
The first few minutes was a long-distance shootout with both teams content to stand outside and cast 3-pointers. UMC got the best of that, going up 11-3 and prompting a U-Mary timeout with 16:59 left.
“They played with a lot more energy than we did,” U-Mary coach Joe Kittell said. “We just struggled to get shots and on offense we looked timid. That first group kind of let us down today. I’ve got to do a better job making sure they are prepared.”
Offense carried the Golden Eagles to an insurmountable 48-26 halftime lead.
Dixon made seven of nine shots from the field in the first half, including four of his five 3-point attempts, for 18 points. Dilling was the go-to guy late in the half, hitting five of six shots and scoring eight points in the last 5:13 of the half to tally 14 points. Between them, they accounted for UMC’s last 20 points of the half.
U-Mary, on the other hand, couldn’t buy a basket. Junior guard Trever Kaiser, the Marauders’ leading scorer and No. 3 in the NSIC at 19.5 points per game, was 0-for-9 from the field and his teammates weren’t much better. U-Mary made just 2 of 10 3-point shots and went 9-for-27 from the field.
Kaiser ended the night 1-for-15 from the field on the way to nine points. Posts Matt Kreklow and Lucas Mayer led U-Mary with 11 points each. The Marauders shot just 35%.
They were down but not out at half. They picked up the defense, holding the Eagles to a 2-for-15 start and sliced the deficit to seven points. Kreklow scored on a slam, followed by a layup that made it 54-47 with 8:59 to play.
Just when it looked like the Marauders were going to take it down to the wire, Dixon and Dilling stepped up again. They combined for 15 of the game’s last 26 points. They netted 10 straight points after U-Mary got it to seven.
"When they got it to seven, our guys did have some fight,” Weisse said. “They tried to bully us the second half, and they did, but we found a way to win the game.”