Minnesota-Crookston tops Marauders

“They played with a lot more energy than we did,” U-Mary coach Joe Kittell said. “We just struggled to get shots and on offense we looked timid. That first group kind of let us down today. I’ve got to do a better job making sure they are prepared.”

Offense carried the Golden Eagles to an insurmountable 48-26 halftime lead.

Dixon made seven of nine shots from the field in the first half, including four of his five 3-point attempts, for 18 points. Dilling was the go-to guy late in the half, hitting five of six shots and scoring eight points in the last 5:13 of the half to tally 14 points. Between them, they accounted for UMC’s last 20 points of the half.

U-Mary, on the other hand, couldn’t buy a basket. Junior guard Trever Kaiser, the Marauders’ leading scorer and No. 3 in the NSIC at 19.5 points per game, was 0-for-9 from the field and his teammates weren’t much better. U-Mary made just 2 of 10 3-point shots and went 9-for-27 from the field.

Kaiser ended the night 1-for-15 from the field on the way to nine points. Posts Matt Kreklow and Lucas Mayer led U-Mary with 11 points each. The Marauders shot just 35%.