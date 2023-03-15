Nobody could blame Medina-Pingree-Buchanan and coach Bob Young if they wanted to stop and smell the roses.

Five years ago, the Thunder were winless and struggling just to be competitive.

However, a slow and determined rise has resulted in the co-op's best season by far, producing a Region 3 championship and a trip to the state Class B tournament.

"We had some lean years. No doubt about it, I guess that's what makes this all the more gratifying," said Young, in his eighth season as head coach. "These kids definitely took some lumps. They got knocked down, but they got back up. They didn't accept it. They worked really hard and they earned this opportunity."

Sawyer Wanzek, one of three seniors on the roster, sank the game-winning three-pointer late in the Region 3 championship game victory over Ellendale on March 9.

"I was so happy for Sawyer to make that shot. Him and Josh (Moser) and Adam (McCllellan), those three kids are seniors, and they went through some tough times," Young said. "I guess maybe you do appreciate it more when you know how hard it was."

The Medina half of the co-op has not been to the state tournament since 1981, the school's lone appearance. Pingree-Buchanan-Kensal qualified in 2006.

All the more reason to make something happen this time around, Young said.

"We want to make some noise. The kids are happy, they feel good about it, but I don't think they're satisfied," he said. "We have a good team. We've played well this season and I think this is another opportunity to prove it against the best teams in the state."

The Thunder (21-4) face Beulah (20-4) in the second quarterfinal game on Thursday set for 2:45 p.m.

Junior Rylen Wick and Moser have been a dynamic duo this season for Medina-Pingree-Buchanan.

The 6-5 Wick averages 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, while the 5-11 Moser accounts for 16.5 points and 8.3 boards.

"Wick and Moser do a lot for us. Everyone knows about them. They've been consistent all season," Young said. "But our other kids have also come through for us. Adam McClellan, Mark Thomas, Gage Magstadt, Sawyer Wanzek, all of those guys have had big games. It's been a team effort for sure."

The Thunder aren't prolific offensively, but they make it hard for other teams to score.

Through 25 games, they're allowing just 42.3 points per game.

"We play man-to-man defense and the boys work really hard," Young said. "We have good length and we rebound pretty well."

Teams from Region 3 traditionally have done well at state. The Thunder had to go through three perennial tough teams in Jamestown -- Carrington, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock and Ellendale.

"We feel like we're battle-tested. Region 3 is always very strong and our district (6) also had some strong competition this season," Young said. "I think it does give us confidence knowing that we were able to get through that and all of those good teams."

Beulah, the No. 3 seed for the tournament, represents another difficult challenge.

"Beulah has a great program. Coach (Jeremy) Brandt is a great coach," Young said. "We'll have to be ready for the first game. Beulah is an excellent team."

Anticipation is high in all three communities, which has seen a team rise from winless to one of the final eight teams left.

"There's definitely a buzz. It's been really wild and so much fun," Young said. "We're really proud of our kids. They worked hard for this and to see it pay off has been awesome."