Mayville State spoils Marauders' home opener, tops U-Mary 80-76

Mayville State didn’t come to Bismarck to be just another scrimmage game for the University of Mary before the Marauders open Northern Sun play next week at Minot State.

Instead, the NAIA team that played NCAA Division I North Dakota to a four-point game earlier this season spoiled the NCAA Division II Marauders’ home opener Tuesday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

Senior guard Latrelle Franklin scored 20 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Comets to an 80-76 win over the winless Marauders, who dropped to 0-3 on the season. Backcourt mate Windor Joseph added 15 points and five assists.

“These games are really important for us and our growth as a team,” Mayville State coach Darren Tighe said. “These are growth moments for us. Being able to be high-pressure decision-makers in high-pressure moments is something you need reps on to get better at.”

The Comets took the lead for good at 54-53 on Joseph’s driving three-point play with 12:58 left in the game. They kept the lead despite repeated attempts by the Marauders to go ahead. U-Mary tied it 56-56 on a free throw by Jacob Jackson with 11:07 to play. Gertautas Urbonavicius scored on a layup and Taine Mitchell of Mayville was given a technical foul for flopping on the play. That led to Jackson’s free throw.

But together, Franklin and Joseph helped keep the Marauders at bay.

“Windor and Latrelle are two fast human beings,” Tighe said. “They can get out and go and they can create problems. And Tom (Gieske) hit some big shots.”

Gieske had four of Mayville State’s 12 3-pointers. The Comets outscored U-Mary 36-12 from behind the arc and still outshot the Marauders 49 percent to 36 percent from the floor. Mary hit on just 4 of 16 3-point attempts.

But the Marauders were still in it late, thanks mostly to Kai Huntsberry. The junior guard scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. He has been the Marauders’ leading scorer through the first three games.

Urbonavicius had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kam Warrens added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Warrens led the Marauders with eight points at the break, which ended with the Comets up 37-34.

U-Mary’s biggest lead was five points midway through the first half and it took its first lead of the second half on Huntsberry’s pull-up from the lane to go up 51-50. Jackson, who finished with 10 points, made it 53-51.

The Marauders are getting closer on the scoreboard. They have allowed 80 points in all three games, while scoring 70, 71 and now 76.

“Mayville State is a good basketball team. Their zone is intricate, it’s not a typical town team, YMCA zone. But we got good looks,” U-Mary coach Jack Nelson said after his first home game. “They did a nice job with their bodies but not fouling us and we had a hard time finishing through that contact.”

Despite the loss, Nelson was pleased with what he saw out of his team on the home floor.

“Win or lose, we’re always gonna try to find the silver lining,” Nelson said. “Out mantra is, win or lose we have to get better and that’s something we have to take away from tonight.”

The loss was U-Mary’s first to Mayville State at home in two games since moving to the NCAA. It had won previously 81-71 and 69-63.

