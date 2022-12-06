Mayer powers Marauders past Blue Hawks

Tuesday was Lucas Mayer Night at the University of Mary. Not officially, but the 6-foot-7 senior forward made it such with a career night against Dickinson State at the McDowell Activity Center.

Mayer scored 15 of his career-high 21 points in the second half of an 83-64 non-conference win over the Blue Hawks. In his sixth season with the Marauders, Mayer’s previous best was 17 points in an 82-61 win over Puerto Rico-Bayamon earlier this season.

“Twenty-one points, but four rebounds. I know that eats at him a little bit,” U-Mary coach Jack Nelson said. “I know that eats at him a little bit. He got after a few he didn’t get to. He’d sacrifice six or seven of those points for eight or nine more rebounds.”

U-Mary outrebounded the Blue Hawks 39-33.

Mayer made 7 of 13 shots from the field. But he had only seven points at the break and U-Mary was struggling to get into a flow against the Blue Hawks, an NAIA team from the North Star Athletic Association.

Backed by a barrage of early 3-pointers (6 of their first 7), the Blue Hawks used a 9-0 run to go up 30-22. But they made only three of their last 16 to finish 9-for-23. They shot just 29 percent in the second half and 38 percent for the game.

Despite that, DSU still led until Gunnar Swanson made two free throws with 1:41 left in the half to take a 37-36 lead. Mayer added a pair of free throws to make it 39-36.

But a layup by Brayden Palmer at the buzzer brought DSU within 41-40 after 20 minutes. The Blue Hawks had led most of the first half with their lead growing to as many as eight points with 7:07 left in the first half.

“We were much better in the second half,” Nelson said. “For whatever reason, the last four, five halves before the second half tonight we just haven’t had the same swagger, energy, intensity or whatever you want to call it that we did in the first four games. Hopefully in the second half we found ourselves again.”

The teams went back and forth early in the second half and with 14 minutes left the Marauders led 49-46.

Mayer and guard Treyton Mattern proved too much to handle the rest of the way. Mattern scored nine of his 11 points after half and finished the night with five rebounds and five assists. Mayer, meanwhile, started attacking inside and either scored or went to the line for free throws – and scored. Mayer made 7 of 9 free throw attempts.

Mattern’s two free throws with 13:24 left started a 16-4 run that helped the Marauders snap a two-game losing streak.

Zyon Smith had three 3-pointers and 16 points for the Marauders. Gertautas Urbonavicius added eight points and he and Xavier Lewis had six rebounds each.

Gus Wright led the Blue Hawks with 13 points, including nine via 3-pointers. Kose Egbule, John Evans and Christian Murphy added nine points apiece. Murphy had seven in the early minutes of the first half.