Mayer, Marauders rally past CSP

Treyton Mattern’s three-pointer with 58 seconds left tied the game and Lucas Mayer’s layup with 4 seconds remaining lifted the University of Mary top a 68-66 Northern Sun victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night at McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders held the Golden Bears to just 26 points over the final 20 minutes, erasing a seven-point halftime deficit.

Gertautas Urbonavicius scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Marauders (6-11, 5-7 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds and Mayer added 12 points. Regan Tollefson finished with nine.

U-Mary shot 50 percent (29 for 58) from the field, including 15for 27 (56 percent) in the second half.

Elijah Ormiston had a game-high 28 to lead Concordia-St. Paul (2-17, 1-11 NSIC). Jack Stensgard and Marcus Skeete each had 11 and Jacob Everson 10.

Lindsey Becher posted a double double to lead the Concordia-St. Paul women to a 79-58 victory over the Marauders.

Becher posted a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the Golden Bears start quickly en route to an NSIC road win.

Concordia-St. Paul shot 53 percent (34 for 64) from the field, including 7 for 17 in the first quarter and 10 for 19 in the second period, building a 40-23 halftime lead over the Marauders.

Jadyn Hanson added 16 points, Riley Wheatcraft 12 and Sydney Zgutowicz 11 for CSP (11-5, 7-5 NSIC).

The Marauders shot 38 percent (22 for 58) from the field.

Lexie Schneider paced U-Mary (10-11, 4-8 NSIC) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Megan Voit hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Ryleigh Wacha added 10.

Men

U-Mary 68, Concordia-St. Paul 66

CSP;40;26;--;66

U-Mary;33;35;--;68

CONCORIDA-ST. PAUL – Elijah Ormiston 28, Jack Stensgard 11, Marcus Skeete 11, Jacob Everson 10, George Scharlau 6. Totals: 28-51 FG, 3-5 FT, 12 fouls, 24 rebounds (Ormiston 6). Three-pointers: 7-20 (Stensgard 3, Skeete 1, Everson 1, Scharlau 2).

U-MARY – Gertautus Urbonavicius 20, Kam Warrens 14, Lucas Mayer 12, Treyton Mattern 3, Deven Franks 2, Regan tollefson 9, Veljko Radakovic 4, Matthew Johnson 3, Davids Atelbauers 1. Totals: 29-58 FG, 6-7 FT, 11 fouls, 29 rebounds (Warrens 9). Three-pointers: 4-13 (Urbonavicius 1, Mattern 1, Tollefson 1, Johnson 1).

Records: CSP 2-17, 1-11 NSIC; U-Mary 6-11, 5-7 NSIC.

Women

Concordia-St. Paul 79, U-Mary 58

CSP;18;40;55;79

U-Mary;10;23;44;58

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL – Lindsey Becher 22, Jadyn Hanson 16, Riley Wheacraft 12, Sydney Zgutowicz 11, Meghan DuBois 7, Sarah Kuma 4, Megan Gamble 3, Alyssa Daugherty 2, Sydney Schultz 2. Totals: 34-64 FG, 5-11 FT, 15 fouls, 41 rebounds (Becher 12). Three-pointers: 6-12 (Hanson 3, Zgutowicz 2, DuBois 1).

U-MARY – Lexie Schneider 14, Megan Voit 12, Ryleigh Wacha 10, Macy Williams 5, Carly Kottsick 4, Moriku Hakim 6, Addison Rozell 5, Mady Shafer 2. Totals: 22-58 FG, 7-12 FT, 13 fouls, 33 rebounds (Schneider 7). Three-pointers: 7-20 (Voit 4, Wacha 1, Williams 1, Rozell 1).

Records: CSP 11-5, 7-5 NSIC; U-Mary 10-11, 4-8 NSIC.

