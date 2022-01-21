Mayer, Marauders rally past CSP

Treyton Mattern’s three-pointer with 58 seconds left tied the game and Lucas Mayer’s layup with 4 seconds remaining lifted the University of Mary top a 68-66 Northern Sun victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night at McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders held the Golden Bears to just 26 points over the final 20 minutes, erasing a seven-point halftime deficit.

Gertautas Urbonavicius scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Marauders (6-11, 5-7 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds and Mayer added 12 points. Regan Tollefson finished with nine.

U-Mary shot 50 percent (29 for 58) from the field, including 15for 27 (56 percent) in the second half.

Elijah Ormiston had a game-high 28 to lead Concordia-St. Paul (2-17, 1-11 NSIC). Jack Stensgard and Marcus Skeete each had 11 and Jacob Everson 10.

Lindsey Becher posted a double double to lead the Concordia-St. Paul women to a 79-58 victory over the Marauders.

Becher posted a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the Golden Bears start quickly en route to an NSIC road win.

Concordia-St. Paul shot 53 percent (34 for 64) from the field, including 7 for 17 in the first quarter and 10 for 19 in the second period, building a 40-23 halftime lead over the Marauders.

Jadyn Hanson added 16 points, Riley Wheatcraft 12 and Sydney Zgutowicz 11 for CSP (11-5, 7-5 NSIC).

The Marauders shot 38 percent (22 for 58) from the field.

Lexie Schneider paced U-Mary (10-11, 4-8 NSIC) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Megan Voit hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Ryleigh Wacha added 10.

