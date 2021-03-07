Martinez leads Minot to narrow win over Eaglestaff, Bismarck High in West Region title tilt

Eaglestaff, who poured in a game-high 34 points for the Demons, 24 coming in the second half after he picked up three first-half fouls, saw plenty of positives.

"It was a super fun game. I got in foul trouble and kinda hurt our team in the first half, but Max and Gunner and everybody picked me up and carried us," Eaglestaff said. "It was a tough game to lose obviously, but give Minot props, they're a great team. Deonte' is an incredible player. He does so much for them and they were able to pull it out.

"Great atmosphere with all the fans, it was fun, but we just have to get ready for state."

Down 88-87 with the ball, the Demons ran an in-bounds play to Swanson, who caught it near the rim, but came up short under heavy pressure. After Darik Dissette missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 at the line, the Demons had one more chance. However, the in-bounds pass, from under their own hoop, was off the mark and the final 5.8 seconds ticked off without a shot.

"It was a high level basketball game and you know coming into these things more than likely it's going to come down to the last possession," Bismarck head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "The game was high-paced, high-energy, but they happened to make one more play down the stretch then we did."