Martinez leads Minot to narrow win over Eaglestaff, Bismarck High in West Region title tilt

After 177 points had been score, it was a defensive stand for Minot which proved to be the difference Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.
Down 89-88, Bismarck High had a pair of possessions for a potential game-winner, but the Magicians got the stops they needed to pull out a one-point win and their first West Region tournament title since 2016.
Prior to that, it was a dazzling offensive display by both teams. Minot had three players score 20 or more points and the Demons got another stellar showing from Treysen Eaglestaff, who recently earned a scholarship offer from the University of North Dakota.
Deonte' Martinez, named the West Region's Senior Athlete of the Year, turned in a performance for the ages. The Magicians' dynamic 5-foot-8 point guard amassed 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, an extremely rare triple double, before a large crowd at the Event Center.
"It's a credit to my teammates. Something like that only happens if we're all doing our jobs," Martinez said. "It's a great night, a really great night. This is the third time I've been in this tournament, the first two years we had very heartbreaking losses. So this feeling, this win, has been a long time coming."
Both teams head into next week's state Class A single-elimination tournament, at the same venue, with legitimate hopes of making a deep run.
Eaglestaff, who poured in a game-high 34 points for the Demons, 24 coming in the second half after he picked up three first-half fouls, saw plenty of positives.
"It was a super fun game. I got in foul trouble and kinda hurt our team in the first half, but Max and Gunner and everybody picked me up and carried us," Eaglestaff said. "It was a tough game to lose obviously, but give Minot props, they're a great team. Deonte' is an incredible player. He does so much for them and they were able to pull it out.
"Great atmosphere with all the fans, it was fun, but we just have to get ready for state."
Down 88-87 with the ball, the Demons ran an in-bounds play to Swanson, who caught it near the rim, but came up short under heavy pressure. After Darik Dissette missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 at the line, the Demons had one more chance. However, the in-bounds pass, from under their own hoop, was off the mark and the final 5.8 seconds ticked off without a shot.
"It was a high level basketball game and you know coming into these things more than likely it's going to come down to the last possession," Bismarck head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "The game was high-paced, high-energy, but they happened to make one more play down the stretch then we did."
The Demons trailed 73-62 with 10:40 left and 85-77 with 4:40 to go, but rallied each time. A steal by Eaglestaff and assist to Logan Schaubert put the Demons up 86-85 with 2:55 remaining.
"We made a lot of mistakes tonight but what we didn't do was waver," Wilhelm said. "We preach to our kids to not look at the scoreboard, continue to play our style. I was proud of our effort to get back into the game, but we have to go back to the drawing board and figure some things out because we made a lot of mistakes tonight too."
Dissette's reverse layup, off a feed from Martinez, put Minot up 89-88 with 90 seconds left. Neither team scored again.
"Bismarck is an awesome team. Treysen is amazing. Nothing but respect for them. They're the only team we've lost to," Martinez said. "I think it just came down to we wanted it bad enough."
Eaglestaff had eight rebounds and three assists to go with his 34 points. Ethan Stotz was the only other BHS player in double figures with 12. The Demons made 35 of their 78 shots, while Minot connected on 50.8% of their attempts. The Magicians also had 22 free throw attempts to Bismarck's eight.
Dissette totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Wentz also scored 20 and pulled down eight boards.
"Minot is such a tough team. You don't win that many games by accident," Wilhelm said. "Martinez does so many positive things on the court. When we were able to get the ball out of his hands, they had a bunch of guys step up and make shots."
The team's two stars eagerly await next week. The Demons (17-6) face West Fargo (19-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the second quarterfinal at the Bismarck Event Center.
"The main key for us is defense. We're going to press and see how the teams in the East can handle it," Eaglestaff said. "We have amazing team chemistry. This is what we've been working for. We'll be ready."
Minot (22-1) faces Fargo North (13-12) at 5 p.m.
"Even though we won tonight," Martinez said "the job's not done."
