Marauders win Thanksgiving tourney title

A snowstorm canceled the University of Mary's men's basketball team's first tournament of the season.

They made the most of their second, beating Puerto Rico-Bayamon 82-61 Saturday afternoon to cap a successful two-game jaunt to Melbourne, Florida.

The win keeps the Marauders undefeated after their first four games of the season.

It was a bit of a foul-fest between the two squads, as they combined for 51 free throw attempts (33 from the Marauders, 18 from Bayamon) and three Bayamon players fouled out.

Bryan Gonzalez of Bayamon led all players with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including a 4-of-8 day from behind the arc, before fouling out.

Lucas Mayer led a balanced offensive effort from the Marauders, scoring 17 on a day when five Mary players hit double figures.

Jeremiah Jones of the Marauders had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as well as seven assists and a block.

The Marauders out-rebounded their opponents in a big way, snagging 46 balls off the glass compared to Bayamon's 22.

Three free throws by Bayamon gave them the first three points of the game, but buckets by Gertautas Urvonavicius (12 points, seven rebounds, two assists) and Mayer (six boards, one block) got the Marauders on the board and then put them ahead for good not three minutes into the first half.

Mary led 37-21 at the half. Their largest lead was 22 at 76-54.

The Marauders advanced to play Bayamon Saturday by defeating Trevecca Nazarene University 72-56 on Friday.

It was Zyon Smith and Urbonavicius leading the way offensively for the Marauders, as they scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Mary's defense showed up well in both games, as they held Trevecca Nazarene to 34.5 percent shooting (19-55) and Bayamon to 33.8 percent (20-59) and outrebounding their opponents a combined 92-54.

The Marauders are back in action for their second Northern Sun contest of the season Thursday when they head to South Dakota to take on Northern State (4-2 overall, 1-0 Northern Sun).