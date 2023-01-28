Marauders swept in St. Paul

The Marauders came up empty Saturday in St. Paul, Minn.

In the opener, the University of Mary men got off to a slow start and its second-half rally came up short.

Entering the weekend 10-4 in NSIC play, the Marauder women had another rough offensive outing, losing the Golden Bears 58-49 to go 0-2 on the trip to Minnesota.

The Marauders are back home on Friday, hosting Minnesota-Crookston. The men's game is first at 5:30 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul 58, U-Mary 49

After turning it over a whopping 45 times Friday in Mankato against the Mavs, the Marauders took better care of the ball Sunday, but struggled shooting.

The Marauders made just 16 of 57 shots, falling to the 10-10 Golden Bears.

Neither team could make a shot through 30 minutes, but both got hot late.

The Golden Bears outscored the Marauders 25-23 over the final 10 minutes after U-Mary was held to 26 points in the first three quarters.

Megan Voit's nine points led the Marauders.

Ally Gietzel scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalyn Shaw had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.

Concordia-St. Paul 67, U-Mary 62

A slow start doomed the Marauder men Saturday in St. Paul.

The Golden Bears scored 10 of the first 12 points of the game, and led 17-4 six minutes in en route to a 67-62 victory.

The Marauders did make a game of it, cutting the deficit to 52-49 in the second half when Treyton Mattern knocked down a jumper.

Late in the game, the Marauders again closed to within three points on a hoop by Lucas Mayer, making it 62-59 with 93 seconds left.

Antawn Kimmons, MVP of the contest, answered with a jumper and the Golden Bears closed out the victory.

Kimmons totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in the win.

Mattern pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Marauders. The Century High product also dished out 4 assists.

Zyon Smith added 13 points and Kam Warrens 10. Jeremiah Jones was two points shy of a double-double after pulling down 11 rebounds for the Marauders.