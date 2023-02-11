The Marauders weekend trip to Minnesota proved unkind, as both University of Mary basketball teams went 0-2.

After losing at Minnesota-Duluth on Friday night, the Marauders were swept inside Halenbeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State on Saturday.

The Marauder men's chances of making the Northern Sun playoffs were dinged, while the women's squad had their hopes of hosting a first-round game took a hit.

The NSIC season is down to just two games. The Marauders host Minnesota-Crookston on Thursday and MSU-Moorhead on Saturday.

SCSU 80, U-MARY 70

Luke Taylor scored 22 points and Tony Dahl made all five of this three-point attempts for the Huskies in a 10-point Northern Sun win over the Marauders.

It was just the fifth league win for St. Cloud in 19 games, while the Marauders dropped their third straight league game.

The Marauders, who fell to 7-13 in NSIC play and 11-13 overall, led briefly at 43-42 in the second half, but it was all home team otherwise.

Dahl finished with 17 points in the win for the Huskies.

Kam Warrens led the Marauders in points (18), rebounds (6) and assists (3). Zyon Smith added 16 points and Treyton Mattern 10.

SCSU 57, U-Mary 45

Points were tough to come by for both teams in the women’s game, but more so for the Marauders.

Trailing 16-15 after the first 10-minute period, the Marauders were held to eight points in the second, 11 in the third and 11 in the fourth to lose by 12.

The Marauders made just 28.3 percent of their shots. They committed five more fouls (20) than had made baskets (15).

St. Cloud State connected on just 40 percent of its shots and turned the ball over 20 times, but still earned the win in a matchup of teams with identical 12-7 NSIC records coming into the contest.

Kelsey Peschel led all scorers in the game with 17 points. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Dru Henning (11 points) was the only other player in double figures in the game. Henning also grabbed eight rebounds.

Megan Voit had nine points, all on three-pointers, to lead the Marauders. Addison Rozell added eight points. Voit and Rozell each grabbed five rebounds. Rozell also had three steals.