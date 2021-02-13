 Skip to main content
Marauders swept by MSU-Moorhead for second straight day

Karlee Motschenbacher's free throw with one second left was the difference as MSU-Moorhead completed a weekend sweep of the University of Mary on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Tied 75-all, Zoe Velde fouled Motschenbacher with one second showing on the clock. Motschenbacher, who scored a team-high 22 points off the bench for the Dragons, made the first free throw and missed the second.

Lauren Rotunda poured in a game-high 30 points in her final game for the Marauders, who finished the season 0-6 at home. Rotunda also had seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in the game, which featured 16 ties and 18 lead changes.

Lexie Schneider had a double double in defeat for the Marauders with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Voit added 11 points.

Peyton Boom (14), Nicole Brown (11) and Paige Thompson (10) joined Motschenbacher in double figures for the Dragons.

The Marauders finish the season next weekend with two games at Minot State.

MSUM 89, U-MARY 60

The Dragon men remained unbeaten in Northern Sun North play with a 29-point home victory over the Marauders.

Gavin Baumgartner pumped in 29 points for the victors, including seven 3-pointers.

The Dragons connected on 13 of 27 triples in the game and led 50-32 at halftime.

Matthew Kreklow led the Marauders with 15 points and seven rebounds. Deven Franks chipped in with 12 and Trever Kaiser 11. 

The Marauders connected on 21 of their 50 shots.

U-Mary's faint playoffs hopes remain in the NSIC North. They host Minot State to close the regular season next weekend.

MSU-Moorhead 76, U-Mary 75

MSUM;17;33;55;76

UM;18;31;52;75

MOORHEAD: Peyton Boom 14, Nicole Brown 11, Sarah Jacobson 9, Mariah McKeever 9, Natalie Steichen 1, Karly Motschenbacher 22, Paige Thompson 10. Totals: 27-56 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Jacobson 2, McKeever, Motschenbacker, Thompson), 17-28 FT, 36 Rebounds (Steichen 7), 23 Fouls, 18 Assists (Motschenbacher 5), 9 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots, 5 Steals (5 with 1).

U-MARY: Lauren Rotunda 30, Lexie Schneider 17, Megan Voit 11, Macy Williams 4, Coral Gillette 6, Reese Wishart 5, Carly Kottsick 2. Totals: 27-61 FG, Three-pointers: 7-17 (Rotunda 3, Voit 2, Gillette 2), 38 Rebounds (Schneider 10), 24 Fouls (Raquel Doll 4), 19 Assists (Williams 6), 8 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Rotunda 2, Schneider 2), 2 Steals (Rotunda 2).

Records: MSU-Moorhead 5-3 NSIC North, 6-4 overall; University of Mary 3-7, 3-9.

MSU-Moorhead 89, U-Mary 60

UM;32;38;--;60

MSUM;50;39;--;89

U-MARY: Matthew Kreklow 15, Trever Kaiser 11, Kam Warrens 7, Josh Sipes 5, Deven Franks 12, Justin Engg 4, Glenn Jordan 4, Lucas Mayer 2. Totals: 21-50 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Kaiser, Franks, Engg, Jordan), 13-17 FT, 26 Rebounds (Kreklow 7), 18 Fouls (Sipes 5), 6 Assists (Kreklow 3), 14 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Kreklow 2), 6 Steals (Treyton Mattern 2).

MOORHEAD: Gavin Baumgartner 29, Dane Zimmer 13, Lorenzo McGhee 11, Gatdoar Kueth 5, Bryce Irsfeld 2, Jacob Beeninga 11, Gabe Myren 7, Simian Sem 6, Joe Sevlie 3, Wyatt Hanson 2. Totals: 33-59 FG, Three-pointers: 13-27 (Baumgartner 7, Beeninga 3, Zimmer, Sevlie, Kueth), 10-16 FT, 32 Rebounds (Zimmer 7), 17 Fouls, 7 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shots, 10 Steals (Baumgartner).

Records: MSU-Moorhead 8-0 NSIC North, 8-2 overall; University of Mary 4-8, 4-10.

