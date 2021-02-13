Marauders swept by MSU-Moorhead for second straight day

Karlee Motschenbacher's free throw with one second left was the difference as MSU-Moorhead completed a weekend sweep of the University of Mary on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Tied 75-all, Zoe Velde fouled Motschenbacher with one second showing on the clock. Motschenbacher, who scored a team-high 22 points off the bench for the Dragons, made the first free throw and missed the second.

Lauren Rotunda poured in a game-high 30 points in her final game for the Marauders, who finished the season 0-6 at home. Rotunda also had seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in the game, which featured 16 ties and 18 lead changes.

Lexie Schneider had a double double in defeat for the Marauders with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Voit added 11 points.

Peyton Boom (14), Nicole Brown (11) and Paige Thompson (10) joined Motschenbacher in double figures for the Dragons.

The Marauders finish the season next weekend with two games at Minot State.

MSUM 89, U-MARY 60

The Dragon men remained unbeaten in Northern Sun North play with a 29-point home victory over the Marauders.