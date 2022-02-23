 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marauders sweep on the road, earn trip to Sioux Falls for NSIC basketball tournament

The University of Mary basketball teams are headed to the NSIC tournament in Sioux Falls after pulling of an opening round road sweep in different states Wednesday night.

In Winona, Minn., the Marauder men got 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists from star junior guard Kai Huntsberry to beat the Warriors 82-70.

The Marauder women rolled past Sioux Falls 62-55.

It was the first road NSIC playoff wins for both teams in the NCAA Division II era.

The Marauder men trailed 17-8 midway through the first half, but by the break had worked their way in front 34-32.

Once in the lead, they stayed there, outscoring the Warriors (15-11) 48-38 in the second half.

Gertautas Urbonavicius turned in a stellar 18-point, 13-rebound performance for the Marauders, who shot nearly 55 percent (28-51) and owned a 35-20 rebounding advantage. Davids Atelbauers added 11 points and three assists for the Marauders, who face top-seeded Minnesota-Duluth (23-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon.

U-Mary 62, Sioux Falls 55

Megan Voit did not come off the floor for the Marauder women in their 62-55 road victory over Sioux Falls.

The junior guard logged all 40 minutes, amassing 23 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Voit sank seven three-pointers, three coming in the second quarter, as the Marauders outscored the Cougars 23-7 in the period to take a commanding 35-23 halftime lead.

Senior guard Macy Williams played 39 minutes in the victory, totaling 13 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Marauders, who held a 45-28 edge on the glass.

The Marauders (14-15) face Minnesota-Duluth (21-4) in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 7 p.m.

um

University of Mary 82, Winona State 70

U-Mary;34;48;--;82

Winona;32;38;--;70

University of Mary -- Kai Huntsberry 29, Gertautas Urbonavicius 18, Kam Warrens 12, Davids Atelbauers 11, Lucas Mayer 4, Matthew Johnson 5, Jacob Jackson 3. Totals: 28-51 FG, Three-pointers: 10-21 (Huntsberry 4, Warrens 2, Urbonavicius, Atelbauers, Jackson, Johnson), 16-18 FT, 35 Rebounds (Urbonavicius 13), 12 Assists (Huntsberry 4), 12 Turnovers, 3 Steals (3 with 1).

Winona State -- Alec Rosner 19, Devin Whitelow 14, Connor Drew 11, Owen King 5, Connor Dillon 14, Drew Adams 5, Nick Klug 2. Totals: 25-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-27 (Whitelow 3, Dillon 2, Drew, King, Adams), 12-18 FT, 20 Rebounds (Luke Martens 7), 18 Fouls, 6 Assists (Whitelow 3), 4 Turnovers, 7 Steals (Martens 3).

Records: University of Mary 11-16, Sioux Falls 15-11.

University of Mary 62, Sioux Falls 55

U-Mary;12;35;50;62

Sioux Falls;16;23;39;55

University of Mary -- Megan Voit 23, Macy Williams 13, Ryleigh Wacha 7, Lexie Schneider 7, Carly Kottsick 1, Addison Rozell 6, Julia Fitterer 5. Totals: 19-49 FG, Three-pointers: 9-23 (Voit 7, Wacha, Fitterer), 15-18 FT, 45 Rebounds (Voit 12), 19 Fouls (Schneider 5), 11 Assists (Williams 6), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Voit 2), 4 Steals (Voit 2, Schneider 2).

Sioux Falls -- Olivia Gamoke 12, Krystal Carlson 9, Megan Fannin 8, Jemae Nichols 7, Sydney White 5, Danielle Schaub 5, Kiara James 4, Bredi Honner 3, Madison Wuebben 2. Totals: 21-62 FG, Three-pointers: 3-15 (Gamoke, Schaub, Honner), 10-15 FT, 28 Rebounds (Nichols 5), 19 Fouls, 11 Assists (Gamoke 4), 7 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Honner), 8 Steals (Carlson 4).

Records: University of Mary 14-15; Sioux Falls 16-12.

