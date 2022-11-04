Marauders start season with high expectations

There is no way the University of Mary women’s basketball team is going 14-16 again this year. No way. That’s the assertion of head coach Rick Neumann, whose Marauders open the season Sunday against St. Scholastica at McDowell Activity Center.

“If that happens, I will be selling newspapers for the Tribune,” Neumann said. “We have really high expectations.”

In fact, Neumann was so confident in the 12 players he had coming back that he limited recruiting this season to two high school freshmen who are likely to see limited playing time due to the dozen veterans on the roster.

Neumann said the foundation for this year’s team was actually laid soon after the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.

“When COVID hit, we made a three-year plan,” Neuman said. “The first year we played 14 games. That was a wash. The year sucked for the whole world. Last year, we were committed to the younger kids.”

Despite COVID cancellations that sidelined several players – including starting guard Megan Zander for half a season – mass food poisoning and other uncertainties, the Marauders came on late, won their first Northern Sun road playoff game and reached the tournament quarterfinals.

“We had a plan and it worked, we got to the quarterfinals and I thought with that squad, that game was our ceiling, and we ended up getting there. Now the expectations are tremendous,” Neumann said.

However, some things can’t be anticipated, like losing 6-foot-3 first-team All-NSIC post Lexie Schneider to a leg injury that will keep her out until at least Christmas. A fifth-year super senior, Schneider averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season.

“It’s disappointing because she had put in a great summer and was our player to watch in the NSIC,” Neumann said. “My expectation is that she’ll be back around Christmas.”

In the meantime, Neumann is confident 6-0 sophomore center Mo Hakim, of Fargo Shanley, and 6-2 sophomore forward Addison Rozell will fill the void.

“The nice thing for us is that we have two other post players who played as freshmen and played quite a bit for us,” Neumann explained. “They were pushing Lexi every day. In my mind, I thought we have to find a way to play all three of these girls. We’ll learn to play without her and we’ll be stronger when she comes back.”

Hakim averaged 2.2 points and just under two rebounds in five minutes of action. Rozell averaged 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

“They are a fire and ice combination,” Neumann said. “Mo is a physical, defensive player and an offensive rebounder who runs the floor; just max effort all the time. Addison is more skilled and can stretch the floor and shoot the three as a nontraditional big.”

Just as important as post play will be finding a new point guard for the first time in five years. Macy Williams is gone, as is her 10.5 points and three assists per game.

Super senior Carly Kottsick, a 5-8 guard, and 5-10 junior Zoe Velde are battling for the point. Neumann said Zander could slide over at times and 5-10 sophomore Ryleigh Wacha could see time there as well.

Zander averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and almost four 3-pointers a game. Kottsick chipped in 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds and started 12 games. Wacha averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

“I feel like we’re getting a new player in Megan Zander because she missed two-thirds of the season. In many ways, this is her real introduction to the Northern Sun,” Neumann said. “She got sick right around Christmas time and was never cleared to come back.”

Perimeter shooting is an important part of the Marauders’ game. Senior Megan Voit, a 5-9 guard, led the team in 3-pointers last season, hitting 85 of 224 attempts. As a team, U-Mary was 217-for-591 (.367).

“I’m excited about the depth we have on the wing and our ability to shoot the basketball,” Neumann said.

After Sunday’s opener, the Marauders host the Central Region Challenge Nov. 11 and 12 against Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State.