Marauders split NSIC doubleheader with Winona State
Hot shooting carried the University of Mary women’s basketball team to a victory and a home NSIC weekend sweep.

The Marauders shot 60 percent from the field and drilled 11 3-pointers in an 82-65 victory over Winona State on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Winona State earned the victory in the men's game, 86-83, to salvage a split.

Lauren Rotunda led the way with a game-high 24 points, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the field and converting on all five of her free throw opportunities.

Cassie Askvig finished with a double double -- 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Coral Gillette hit 5 of 8 shots from the field -- all beyond the arc -- in finishing with 15 points and Megan Voit added 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 from long range.

The Marauders (17-10, 11-7 NSIC) hit 31 of 51 field goal attempts (60.8 percent). U-Mary drilled 11 of 17 (65 percent) of its first-quarter field goal attempts and 8 of 10 (80 percent) in the second quarter to build a 49-32 halftime lead over the Warriors.

They kept it going in the third quarter, sinking 8 of 11 from the field in taking a 69-50 lead to the final quarter.

Taylor Hustad led all scorers with 26 points for Winona State, but she was the lone player in double figures for the Warriors (14-8, 10-8 NSIC).

Winona State hit 26 of 54 field goal attempts (48 percent).

With the win, U-Mary has won five of its last six games and is tied for third place in the North Division with Minnesota State-Moorhead. The top four teams in each division host first-round playoff games. The Marauders and Dragons (each 11-7 in the league) have a three-game lead over fifth-place Northern State (8-10) with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Marauders host Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston next weekend before finishing the regular season at Northern State and MSU-Moorhead.

WINONA STATE 86, U-MARY 83

The University of Mary men’s team came up just short in its bid for a weekend sweep.

Winona State, trailing by two at the half, rallied for an 86-83 NSIC victory over the Marauders on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Caleb Wagner finished with 27 points and the Warriors outscored U-Mary 47-42 over the final 20 minutes to escape with a three-point victory.

Kevion Taylor added 21 points and Andrea Lo Biondo contributed 16.

The Warriors (14-10, 11-7 NSIC) shot 50 percent (13 for 26) from the field in the second half and ended the game at 48 percent (27 for 56).

Matthew Kreklow shared game-high honors with 27 points to lead four Marauders in double figures. Kreklow also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and added a steal.

Trever Kaiser added 16 and Josh Sipes 13 as the Marauders’ bench outscored the Warriors’ 30-20.

Jaylan White scored his 1,000th career point, finishing with 13 to go along with three assists, two steals and a rebound.

U-Mary shot 51 percent (15 for 29) in the first half and ended at 49 percent (26 for 53) for the contest.

The Marauders (11-13, 6-12 NSIC) host Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston next weekend in their final home games of the regular season before visiting Northern State and Minnesota State-Moorhead on the final weekend before postseason play begins.

Women

U-Mary 82, Winona State 65

Winona State;15;32;50;65

U-Mary;29;49;69;82

WINONA STATE (65): Taylor Hustad 26, Allie Pickrain 5, Emily Kieck 5, Emma Fee 5, Sydney Lodermeier 5, Jenna Bruss 9, Caitlin Riley 5, Alex Dornfeld 3, Ava Sergio 23. Totals: 26-54 5-10 65.

U-MARY (82): Lauren Rotunda 24, Cassie Askvig 17, Coral Gillette 15, Megan Voit 11, Macy Williams 9, Lexie Schneider 4, Anna Michaud 2. Totals: 31-51 9-10 82.

Three-pointers: WSU 8 (Hustad 2, Pickrain 1, Lodermeier 1, Bruss 2, Riley 1, Dornfeld 1), UM 11 (Rotunda 1, Askvig 1, Gillette 5, Voit 3, Williams 1). Rebounds: WSU 23 (Hustad 6), UM 29 (Askvig 10). Fouls: WSU 12, UM 15. Fouled out: None. Assists: WSU 16 (Kieck 5), UM 22 (Gillette 6). Turnovers: WSU 12, UM 12. Steals: WSU 5 (5 with 1). UM 4 (Gillette 2). Blocked shots: WSU 1 (Sergio 1), UM 2 (2 with 1).

Records: WSU 14-8, 10-8 NSIC; U-Mary 17-10, 11-7 NSIC.

Men

Winona State 86, U-Mary 83

WSU;39;37;--;86

UM;41;42;--;83

WINONA STATE (86): Caleb Tanner 27, Kevion Taylor 21, Andrea Lo Biondo 16, Devin Whitelow 7, Alec Rosner 3, Luke Martens 9, Nick Klug 3. Totals: 27-56 FG, 19-23 FT.

U-MARY (83): Matthew Kreklow 27, Jaylan White 13, Wyatt Carr 6, Connor Hellebust 4, Glenn Jordan 3, Trever Kaiser 16, Josh Sipes 13, Kade Amundson 1. Totals: 26-53 FG, 20-25 FT.

3-pointers: WSU 13-31 (Taylor 5, Lo Biondo 4, Wagner, Rosner, Martens, Klug). UM 11-28 (Sipes 3, Kaiser 3, Carr 2, White 2, Jordan). Rebounds: WSU 28 (Martens 5). UM 34 (Kreklow 8). Fouls: WSU 13. UM 17. Assists: WSU 13 (2 with 3). UM 12 (Kreklow 3, White 3). Turnovers: WSU 8. UM 13. Blocked shots: WSU 1 (Rosner 1). UM None. Steals: WSU 8 (Taylor 3). UM 4 (White 2).

Records: Winona State 11-7 NSIC, 14-10 overall; U-Mary 6-12, 11-13.

