Marauders split NSIC doubleheader with Winona State

Hot shooting carried the University of Mary women’s basketball team to a victory and a home NSIC weekend sweep.
The Marauders shot 60 percent from the field and drilled 11 3-pointers in an 82-65 victory over Winona State on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.
Winona State earned the victory in the men's game, 86-83, to salvage a split.
Lauren Rotunda led the way with a game-high 24 points, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the field and converting on all five of her free throw opportunities.
Cassie Askvig finished with a double double -- 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Coral Gillette hit 5 of 8 shots from the field -- all beyond the arc -- in finishing with 15 points and Megan Voit added 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 from long range.
The Marauders (17-10, 11-7 NSIC) hit 31 of 51 field goal attempts (60.8 percent). U-Mary drilled 11 of 17 (65 percent) of its first-quarter field goal attempts and 8 of 10 (80 percent) in the second quarter to build a 49-32 halftime lead over the Warriors.
They kept it going in the third quarter, sinking 8 of 11 from the field in taking a 69-50 lead to the final quarter.
Taylor Hustad led all scorers with 26 points for Winona State, but she was the lone player in double figures for the Warriors (14-8, 10-8 NSIC).
Winona State hit 26 of 54 field goal attempts (48 percent).
With the win, U-Mary has won five of its last six games and is tied for third place in the North Division with Minnesota State-Moorhead. The top four teams in each division host first-round playoff games. The Marauders and Dragons (each 11-7 in the league) have a three-game lead over fifth-place Northern State (8-10) with four games remaining in the regular season.
You have free articles remaining.
The Marauders host Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston next weekend before finishing the regular season at Northern State and MSU-Moorhead.
WINONA STATE 86, U-MARY 83
The University of Mary men’s team came up just short in its bid for a weekend sweep.
Winona State, trailing by two at the half, rallied for an 86-83 NSIC victory over the Marauders on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.
Caleb Wagner finished with 27 points and the Warriors outscored U-Mary 47-42 over the final 20 minutes to escape with a three-point victory.
Kevion Taylor added 21 points and Andrea Lo Biondo contributed 16.
The Warriors (14-10, 11-7 NSIC) shot 50 percent (13 for 26) from the field in the second half and ended the game at 48 percent (27 for 56).
Matthew Kreklow shared game-high honors with 27 points to lead four Marauders in double figures. Kreklow also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and added a steal.
Trever Kaiser added 16 and Josh Sipes 13 as the Marauders’ bench outscored the Warriors’ 30-20.
Jaylan White scored his 1,000th career point, finishing with 13 to go along with three assists, two steals and a rebound.
U-Mary shot 51 percent (15 for 29) in the first half and ended at 49 percent (26 for 53) for the contest.
The Marauders (11-13, 6-12 NSIC) host Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston next weekend in their final home games of the regular season before visiting Northern State and Minnesota State-Moorhead on the final weekend before postseason play begins.