Marauders split NSIC doubleheader with Winona State

Hot shooting carried the University of Mary women’s basketball team to a victory and a home NSIC weekend sweep.

The Marauders shot 60 percent from the field and drilled 11 3-pointers in an 82-65 victory over Winona State on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Winona State earned the victory in the men's game, 86-83, to salvage a split.

Lauren Rotunda led the way with a game-high 24 points, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the field and converting on all five of her free throw opportunities.

Cassie Askvig finished with a double double -- 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Coral Gillette hit 5 of 8 shots from the field -- all beyond the arc -- in finishing with 15 points and Megan Voit added 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 from long range.

The Marauders (17-10, 11-7 NSIC) hit 31 of 51 field goal attempts (60.8 percent). U-Mary drilled 11 of 17 (65 percent) of its first-quarter field goal attempts and 8 of 10 (80 percent) in the second quarter to build a 49-32 halftime lead over the Warriors.

They kept it going in the third quarter, sinking 8 of 11 from the field in taking a 69-50 lead to the final quarter.