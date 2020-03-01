Marauders' season ends in Sioux Falls, Mankato tops U-Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Fett dominated on the offensive end and the Minnesota State Mankato defense made life miserable for the University of Mary Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball tournament.
The Mavericks -- second seed out of the NSIC South Division -- routed the Marauders 81-59 to advance to the tournament semifinals where they will play Minnesota Duluth.
Fett, an imposing 6-foot-5 sophomore post controlled the lane on her way to 16 points and three blocked shots. Maddy Olson led the Mavericks with 17 points and four of her team’s 18 steals.
“She was the difference maker,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said of Fett. “You can’t move her off the block, she’s taller and doesn’t have to jump and women’s basketball is played below the rim for the most part. She was a load.”
The season for the Marauders -- No. 3 seed out of the North Division -- closed with a school record for wins. The Marauders advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in six years with an 84-74 first-round win over Southwest Minnesota State.
The Mavericks' frenetic pace led to a 75-52 advantage in shots, thanks to 22 U-Mary turnovers and 16 offensive rebounds. Both teams shot 39 percent from the field, the difference was the number of shots attempted.
“We knew if we had an even amount of field goal attempts, we had a chance and obviously that didn’t happen,” Neumann said.
Mankato scored 24 points off turnovers and outscored the Marauders 12-0 in second-chance points and 44-26 in the paint. It held a 44-30 advantage in total rebounds.
“Our team goes as our defense goes,” MSU coach Emilee Thiesse said. “When we’re getting points in the paint it’s because our defense is active.”
Four different players had points as Mankato got out to a 10-0 lead with 6:45 left in the first quarter. U-Mary trailed 25-13 after one period. The Mavericks extended the lead in the second quarter and took at 51-34 advantage into halftime on Rylee Menster’s 3-pointer with seconds left.
Any chance of turning things around after the break vanished quickly. The Marauders were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter.
Cassie Askvig finished her banner career with 22 points for the Marauders. The Minot High product finished fourth in program history with 1,777 points and fifth in rebounds with 847.
Neumann said regardless of how the season ended, his team accomplished a lot of goals despite playing the year without three key players, whose careers ended prematurely.
“This team checked out so many boxes,” Newman said. “From the get-go, we didn’t have it today, they did; they made a lot of plays, we didn’t; when we did things right they worked, when we didn’t they made us pay. We have to give Mankato a ton of credit.
“Not a great day for the Marauders, but a great season.”