Marauders' season ends in Sioux Falls, Mankato tops U-Mary

“We knew if we had an even amount of field goal attempts, we had a chance and obviously that didn’t happen,” Neumann said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mankato scored 24 points off turnovers and outscored the Marauders 12-0 in second-chance points and 44-26 in the paint. It held a 44-30 advantage in total rebounds.

“Our team goes as our defense goes,” MSU coach Emilee Thiesse said. “When we’re getting points in the paint it’s because our defense is active.”

Four different players had points as Mankato got out to a 10-0 lead with 6:45 left in the first quarter. U-Mary trailed 25-13 after one period. The Mavericks extended the lead in the second quarter and took at 51-34 advantage into halftime on Rylee Menster’s 3-pointer with seconds left.

Any chance of turning things around after the break vanished quickly. The Marauders were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter.

Cassie Askvig finished her banner career with 22 points for the Marauders. The Minot High product finished fourth in program history with 1,777 points and fifth in rebounds with 847.

Neumann said regardless of how the season ended, his team accomplished a lot of goals despite playing the year without three key players, whose careers ended prematurely.