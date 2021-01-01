Marauders' Rotunda ready to step into the spotlight

Tonight, University of Mary senior guard Lauren Rotunda will step out of the shadows and into the spotlight for the first time. The University of Mary women’s basketball teams opens its 16-game sprint to the playoffs at home with two games against the University of Sioux Falls.

“I’ve never met a player more ready for that opportunity than Lauren Rotunda,” U-Mary women’s coach Rick Neumann explained. “When she played at Fargo Shanley, it was always Sarah Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson. And Lauren quietly put together an unbelievable career and was a Miss Basketball finalist.

“She came out here and was on the all-freshman team but was overshadowed by Gabbie Bohl, who was freshman of the year and an All-American. When Gabbie left, it was Cassie Askvig, who was the Northern Sun player of the year.

“Lauren was first-team all-conference (last season) and putting together these fabulous seasons. She should never be in the shadows but she has been. And now she is the lead pony. She’s ready for it.”

Rotunda enters her final season with a chance to get the Marauders back to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament for the second straight year. The top four teams from the North and South divisions qualify from a 16-game regular season.