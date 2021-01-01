Marauders' Rotunda ready to step into the spotlight

Tonight, University of Mary senior guard Lauren Rotunda will step out of the shadows and into the spotlight for the first time. The University of Mary women’s basketball teams opens its 16-game sprint to the playoffs at home with two games against the University of Sioux Falls.
“I’ve never met a player more ready for that opportunity than Lauren Rotunda,” U-Mary women’s coach Rick Neumann explained. “When she played at Fargo Shanley, it was always Sarah Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson. And Lauren quietly put together an unbelievable career and was a Miss Basketball finalist.
“She came out here and was on the all-freshman team but was overshadowed by Gabbie Bohl, who was freshman of the year and an All-American. When Gabbie left, it was Cassie Askvig, who was the Northern Sun player of the year.
“Lauren was first-team all-conference (last season) and putting together these fabulous seasons. She should never be in the shadows but she has been. And now she is the lead pony. She’s ready for it.”
Rotunda enters her final season with a chance to get the Marauders back to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament for the second straight year. The top four teams from the North and South divisions qualify from a 16-game regular season.
“I’ve been preparing for something like this for a while now,” Rotunda said. She pointed out, however, that she’s not concerned with spotlights or shadows. All that matters is getting back to Sioux Falls.
“For me, it’s always been filling the role the team needs me to fill,” Rotunda said. “That’s why it’s always seemed like I’ve been in the shadows. This year it seems like I’m going to be filling more of a scoring role.”
Rotunda’s All-NSIC season last year included 33 starts in which she produced 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and one steal per game. She was second in the conference in field goal shooting, eighth in rebounding, 13th in scoring and she was player of the week three times.
That all-around game is what keeps Rotunda on an even keel.
“If anything, I’m just going to do whatever the team needs me to do offensively or defensively,” Rotunda said.
That’s likely to be a little bit of everything. COVID-19 wiped out fall camp and the chance to adjust to two new assistant coaches and nine new players.
“It’s been beneficial that our coaches handled the bulk of the individual workouts this fall,” Neumann said. “They were able to build relationships off the court through work on the court.”
Neumann reminds people that despite losing a lot of talent from last year, he has five players that are full or part-time starters returning. That was more than he had last year, a record-setting campaign that included 22 wins.
Other returnees with starting experience include 6-3 junior forward Lexie Schneider (9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 53.6% shooting), 5-7 senior guard Macy Williams (8.3 points, 4 assists, 38% 3-pointers), 5-9 sophomore guard (5.2 points, 33.6% 3-pointers) and 6-0 senior guard Coral Gillette (9.3 points, 2.9 assists, 36.4% 3-pointers).
Carly Kottsick, a 5-8 junior guard, saw considerable playing time as a reserve last season.
Neumann said his team is dealing with COVID concerns -- not the illness -- but concerns over the safety of playing. That, he says, will work itself out as the season progresses.
“With our full team, our starting five is as good as any in the league,” Neumann said. “Our program is at a spot where we go into every game and think that if we play well, we can win. Our expectation is to compete for wins every single night.”
The Marauders play Sioux Falls tonight at 6 and Sunday afternoon at 4 to get things started. After that, they’ll play two games each weekend home or away against the same opponent as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Other preparations included waiting until this weekend to open a season that should be at its midpoint. Neumann said some good came of that. It allowed his new assistants Brooke LeMar and Chloe Wanink an opportunity to bond with players during individual workouts.
The time for bonding ends tonight. And after this weekend, every game is an important division game.
“It puts more urgency on every game,” Neumann said. “... Every one of those games is magnified and we have one weekend to figure things out.”