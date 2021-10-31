Marauders' roster features depth, versatility

Strength in numbers might be the theme for the University of Mary women’s basketball team this season.

Rick Neumann’s roster may not have the star power of previous seasons, but when the 10th-year head coach looks down the bench, he likes what he sees.

“We have a lot of girls that can play. We have good depth, I just need to have the courage to play it,” Neumann said. “I think it could end up suiting us well. We’re going from playing 14 games last year, to 31 this season. To be able to spread some of those minutes around, we think that could benefit us.”

The Marauders open the season tonight with an exhibition game against Concordia (Moorhead). Tipoff at the MAC is at 7 p.m. From there, three games in Billings, Mont., follow Nov. 5-7.

Neumann will have Monday’s exhibition game and six non-conference contests to give his deep roster a look before Northern Sun play begins Nov. 23 in Minot against the Beavers.

“Maybe the identity of this team will be its depth, its versatility,” Neumann said. “We’ll probably play 11 or 12, particularly early, and let it sort itself out.”

The roster includes 17 players, which is right on target with previous seasons. Other schools have surpassed the 20 mark with covid-related impacts making it tougher to juggle larger squads.

“I think we’ve done a good job managing our roster,” Neumann said. “We’re in a good spot.”

While depth might prove to be the strength of the team, the Marauders do not lack for top-end talent.

Former Miss Basketball winner Megan Zander from Mandan returns “home” after two years at the University of North Dakota. Zander, who could play three years for the Marauders if she chooses to use her “covid” year granted by the NCAA, averaged 8.8 points per game last season for the Fighting Hawks, second-most on the team. When she decided to look for a new home, Neumann was all over it.

“When she announced on Twitter she was entering the (transfer) portal, I think I liked that tweet in 27 seconds. Such is the life of a college coach these days,” he joked. “We basically re-recruited her. She’s a very talented player. She’s a difference-maker. It was very nerve-wracking right up until she made her decision. We’re extremely happy to have her here.”

The Marauders also return one of the top point guards and one of the best post players in the Northern Sun.

Fifth-year senior Macy Williams led the league in assists per game last season (7.8) and fellow senior Lexie Schneider topped the conference in rebounding (8.4)

Williams, who is likely to pass 1,000 points in her career this season, is working a job, while also running the offense for the Marauders.

“Macy was very adamant about coming back. She said, ‘I can work the rest of my life, but I can only play college basketball for one more year,’” Neumann said. “We’re very happy she’s back.”

Schneider, meanwhile, carries the tradition of top post players for the Marauders. The 6-foot-2 Appleton, Wis., native nearly averaged a double-double last season.

“Our coaching staff jokes that our camps should be called www.wethrowitinthepost.com because we still do kind of work inside out compared to a lot of five out stuff today. We still shoot a ton of threes, but when you go inside you can get some easier baskets, get to the foul line, and certainly Lexie will play a very big role in that for us.”

Megan Voit, a junior from Sauk Rapids, Minn., struggled to find the shooting stroke consistently last season, but Neumann said she had a “fantastic summer” and looks ready for a strong campaign.

The other starter for the Marauders is likely to be either Ryleigh Wacha, a freshman from Fargo Davies, Addison Rozell, a 6-2 freshman from Redfield, S.D., or 6-foot sophomore Ella Grove.

Cadee Ryckman, a 2020 Bismarck High grad and senior Carly Kottsick, a senior from Fargo (Davies), will be among the first off the bench.

“We want great effort and great energy from the girls when they’re out there and we’ll get that. We have really good kids,” Neumann said. “There just isn’t a lot of difference between them, it’s even and it should make things pretty interesting to see how it plays out.”

