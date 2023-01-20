Marauders roll to home win over Upper Iowa

Like the University of Mary men’s basketball had done earlier Friday night at McDowell Activity Center, the Marauder women took an 11-2 lead over Upper Iowa.

Unlike the men, the women built on that, and following the lead of sophomore guard Ryleigh Wacha beat the Peacocks 80-56 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game.

“I thought we played really well for long stretches,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “It was a complete team effort where everybody (starters and reserves) felt like they were part of one slump and everybody was part of one or two good runs.”

The game marked the last in Bismarck for Upper Iowa, which is leaving the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference after this season. The Marauders will be sad to see them go as they enjoy an 11-0 home record against the Peacocks.

Wacha will be particularly sad. She scored a career-high 23 points on the strength of an 8-for-10 shooting effort. She came into the game with an 8.3 points per game scoring average and had bettered that well before halftime.

It was the second time that Wacha had scored a career high against the Peacocks after putting up 21 points last season.

“I was hoping it was a career high because she didn’t play the fourth quarter because we have a big game tomorrow. She knows that,” Neumann said.

Mo Hakim scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Megan Voit had 11 points and Addison Rozell added 10 points.

Even those Marauders who weren’t big scorers contributed in big ways. Carly Kottsick didn’t score but she had five of the Marauders’ 20 assists and four of their 14 steals.

It was the first time the Marauders’ leading scorer, Megan Zander, was held under 10 points this season. She had only six points but she led the team with nine rebounds and added four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

The Marauders shot 47 percent overall and 60 percent in the first half as it built a 46-29 lead.

“I’m proud of our girls. We shot the ball EXTREMELY well in the first half to build that lead,” Neumann said. “They cut it to 10 and we pushed it back to 20 something. Great job for our girls.”

The Marauders struggled early in the third quarter, making only free throw until late in the quarter. But they turned it on and matched the Peacocks with 17 points by the end of the quarter.

The Marauders play host to Winona State Saturday afternoon.

U-Mary 80, Upper Iowa 56

Upper Iowa 13 16 17 10 - 56

University of Mary 26 20 17 17 - 80

Upper Iowa — Brooke Evenson 10, Mia Huberty 13, Lexie Lodermeier 2, Lydia Haack 11, Katie Tornstrom 5, Abbie Riederer 2, Emma Anderson 6, Cassidy Pagel 5, Helen Staley 2. Totals: 21-63 FG, Three-pointers 6-22: Huberty 3, Anderson 2, Evenson, 8-12 FT, 36 Rebounds (Lodermeier 8), 15 Fouls, 12 Assists (Haack 4), 17 Turnovers, 6 Steals, 2 Blocked shots.

University of Mary — Ryleigh Wacha 23, Megan Zander 6, Megan Voit 11, Addison Rozell 10, Mo Hakim 14, Cadee Ryckman 5, Reese Wishart 4, Julia Fitterer 5, Cassie Erickson 2. Totals: 27-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-19: Voit, Rozell, Wacha, Ryckman, Fitterer, 18-19 FT, 38 Rebounds (Zander 9), 14 Fouls, 20 Assists (Kottsick 5), 15 Turnovers, 14 Steals (Kottsick 4), 5 Blocked shots (Zander 2, Zoe Velde 2).

Records: University of Mary 9-4 NSIC, 10-6 overall; Upper Iowa 2-11, 6-12.