Marauders roll past Minot State

University of Mary women’s basketball coach Rick Neumann joined some elite company last week when the Marauders rallied to beat Minnesota State-Moorhead, giving Neumann his 150th coaching victory.

Passing former U-Mary head coach Cal Collins for third place on the all-time list with number 151 wasn’t nearly as hard, as the Marauders routed Minot State 61-44 at McDowell Activity Center.

U-Mary is 3-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Marauders share first place in the North Division with Minnesota-Duluth.

The Marauders clamped down defensively and allowed just 17 points in the second half.

“A lot of credit to the girls,” Neumann said. “The first half we made a ton of mistakes. The second half we locked it down and they probably missed some shots they feel like they can make. I’m really proud if our defensive effort in the second half. We made a lot fewer mistakes and forced them into the kind of shits we wanted them to take.”

Each team made 20 field goals, but U-Mary made six 3-pointers while Minot State went 1-for-13 and U-Mary was 15-for-24 from the free throw line, while the Beaver were just 3-for-4.

U-Mary forward Megan Zander led all scorers with 16 points and guard Megan Voit dropped four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Center Mo Hakim struggled shooting but five of her eight rebounds came on the offensive end and guard Ryleigh Wacha had three of her team’s 15 offensive rebounds and six points.

Carly Kottsick added eight points, four of the Marauders’ 44 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Minot State’s first visit to U-Mary in nearly three years produced a slow start by both teams. U-Mary made only one of its first seven shots but the Beavers weren’t much better. Their biggest lead of the game was 4-1 with 7:25 to play in the first quarter. Both teams eventually got on track and U-Mary took a 17-16 lead sat the end of one.

U-Mary had already created some separation when it went on a 14-0 run between the third and fourth quarters. It was 58-35 with 3:47 to play.

The Marauders held Minot State leading scorer Kate Head to 12 points, four below her season average and did allow any other player more than eight points.

It was a good start to a big week for the Marauders, who entertain third-place St. Cloud State on Friday and NSIC North co-leader Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

“We swept the rivals and now we get the blue bloods,” Neumann said. “The last few years have been where we want to be, first and second in the North. We want to be where they are and the only way to do that is to knock them off that throne.”