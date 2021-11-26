Marauders ride huge second half to win over Sioux Falls

Another second-half surge pushed the University of Mary to a second straight win over a Northern Sun opponent.

The Marauders outscored Sioux Falls 55-38 in the second half to erase an eight-point halftime deficit en route to an 83-74 win on Friday in Moorhead.

The game did not count in the NSIC standings, but was still significant. It was the Marauders' first win over the Cougars since February 3, 2017.

"Happy for our guys to have something to feel good about," U-Mary head coach Jack Nelson said. "They're starting to believe in what we're doing and how we want to do things."

The Marauders outscored Minot State 46-29 in the second half Tuesday night at the MSU Dome to erase a 13-point halftime deficit for their first win of the season. Friday's win over Sioux Falls, which was picked eighth in the 16-team NSIC, gives them back-to-back quality victories.

"We're starting to learn how to win possession by possession ... getting a stop, getting a rebound, then having a good offensive possession," said Nelson, who was an assistant coach at Sioux Falls twice prior to taking over the Marauders this season. "Just stacking good plays on top of good plays."

The Marauders got their first lead at 61-60 on a hoop by Kai Huntsberry, who poured in a game-high 26 points. They trailed just once the rest of the way, then iced the win in the last minute with eight straight free throws, six by Huntsberry.

"In the first half we struggled to figure out their defense. They're a really good defensive team ... big, physical," Nelson said. "In the second half, I thought we did a good job not settling. We were a lot more aggressive attacking, which in turn got us to the foul line."

Huntsberry knocked down all 11 free throws he took. The junior guard from New Orleans also had seven assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes. He played all 40 Tuesday against the rival Beavers.

"He definitely makes us go," Nelson said of Huntsberry. "It's been really fun to watch him learn our team and our strengths and how he's able to put other guys in positions to be successful.

"Tonight he was able to find Kade (Amundson) and Treyton (Mattern) for wide open shots, where he draws the defense, then is willing to make the pass to those guys."

The Century High connection of Amundson and Mattern both played key roles in the victory.

Amundson scored a career-high 16 points, going 5-for-6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the stripe. He also drained a pair of 3-pointers.

Mattern scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Jacob Jackson came off the bench to score 14 points in 19 minutes, making four of his six shots.

"It's been kinda fun the last two games with the different lineups we've used to close out games. A lot of guys have made contributions and that's been great to see," Nelson said.

The Marauders improved to 2-3 with the win, although they've been in all five games in the second half. Saturday, they face Winona State (3-2) at 1 p.m. as part of the the Microtel Thanksgiving Classic at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead.

"We just want to keep building and figuring out who we are," Nelson said. "We thought if we could defend and rebound, we'd be able to play with most teams. Today was a step in the right direction and hopefully (Saturday) we can play well against another good team."

