Marauders' rally comes up short in Sioux Falls

The University of Mary men’s basketball team’s rally fell short in its season opener on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Down by double digits for the majority of the second half, the Marauders got within 61-59 with 19 seconds left before the Cougars iced the game late with free throws.

The Marauders trailed 57-47 with 5 minutes left but slowly chipped away. Trevor Kaiser’s jumper made it 59-54 with 3 minutes remaining. Kaiser got the Marauders two closer at 61-58 on a driving layup with 90 seconds left.

Kaiser finished with 17 points on 6 of 16 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Kreklow scored a game-high 24 points for the Marauders. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, both game-highs.

Chase Grinde led Sioux Falls with 16 points.

The two teams play again on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. The games do not count in the Northern Sun standings relating to postseason tournament qualification. Each team will play 14 conference games beginning next weekend.

