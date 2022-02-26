Marauders' playoff road win 'accelerated growth' for future

Postseason basketball was looking like an iffy proposition for the University of Mary women's team at multiple points this season.

Turns out, any hand-wringing was all for naught.

Not only did the Marauders make it, they're one of just eight Northern Sun teams still playing. They did so with one of their top players, Megan Zander, missing much of the Northern Sun season due to illness.

After securing their spot in the opening round with a blowout win over Northern State on Feb. 19, the Marauders went on the road and eliminated Sioux Falls, the fifth-place team in the 16-team league, 62-55 on Wednesday.

A stiff test awaits Sunday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals against 15th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, but to a degree, it's all gravy.

"There were a couple of points in the season where you're kind of looking at it thinking, are we gonna make it? Maybe it's not just quite gonna come together for us. You weren't sure," Marauders head coach Rick Neumann said. "I think what's come out of this, and we're really proud of the girls for sticking with it, is that's accelerated our growth for the future. They won a playoff game. They're getting to play in the Pentagon, and all of the girls that are playing, except one, will be back next year."

The one is a player of significance, Neumann quickly pointed out, in senior point guard Macy Williams, who has been a starter for a half decade.

"I'm really happy for Macy. She's been such an important player, and person, in our program for so long. It's really fitting she gets to end her career playing at the Pentagon," Neumann said. "And you knows, maybe we win the whole thing and she gets to keep playing beyond next week. That'd be great, too."

Minnesota-Duluth (21-4) represents a big challenge. However, the Marauders made a good fight of it in their one meeting during the regular season before the Bulldogs prevailed, 73-67.

"Not that we went on a long winning streak after that game, but it was a turning point in that we were down 16 points at halftime and the girls probably thought I was going to yell and rant and rave in the locker room, but that wasn't the case. Duluth actually played really well and from a coach's point of view, it was fun to watch," Neumann said. "What I said at halftime was, yes, they're playing great, but for us, we're just not playing good enough man-to-man defense and if that doesn't change, nothing else is really going to matter.

"To our girls' credit, they did play much better in the second half of that game defensively and it has carried over to where we have played much better man-to-man defense."

It was on display Wednesday when they held Sioux Falls (16-12) to 55 points on its home floor in a do-or-die game.

"We played some gritty defense. We didn't give up very many easy baskets," Neumann said. "Offensively, it wasn't our best game. Megan Voit bailed us out with her career-high (23 points) and seven threes, but we won that game based on how we defended."

The win was even more impressive considering All-NSIC first-team post Lexie Schneider was limited to just 19 minutes with foul trouble.

It was a rare off game for the 6-foot-3 native of Appleton, Wis., who has turned in a terrific season otherwise, averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 assists, while shooting 55 percent.

"She's very deserving of that recognition," Neumann said. "She's played very, very well."

Sunday night's game will feature two of the top bigs in the conference in Schneider and Duluth senior Brooke Olson, the NSIC player of the year.

"They're very good. They're old. They play almost exclusively juniors and seniors. They're nationally-ranked and they probably have national title aspirations," Neumann said. "We're going to have to play really well, of course, but our girls aren't intimidated by Duluth."

