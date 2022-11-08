Marauders open season with 'weird' roster

As the clock counts down toward the start of the college men’s basketball season at the University of Mary on Friday, second-year head coach Jack Nelson is still trying to figure out the Marauders’ identity.

Are they a young team or a veteran team? As Nelson sees it and the roster bears out, there is no middle ground. They are one or the other. Or both.

"We’re weird,” Nelson said. “We have six true freshmen and we have a redshirt freshman, that’s half our team, then we have older guys.”

Those older guys include 6-5 senior guard Kam Warrens, 6-7 senior forward Lucas Mayer, who is in his sixth year, 6-2 grad transfer guard Reme Torbert and 6-2 sophomore guard Treyton Mattern, whom Nelson points out is in his fourth year of college.

“We have some guys real young and some real old,” Nelson said. “We had a little bit more turnover than anticipated but the good part is we have most of our leadership back, between Lucas Mayer and Kam Warrens and Treyton Mattern. That part has been great.”

Nelson will have to get things figured out by Veterans Day when the Marauders open against Central Oklahoma at the conclusion of opening day of the Central Region Challenge at McDowell Activity Center. They follow that with a game against Northeastern State on Saturday.

With a year under his belt, Nelson is expecting a better start even without first-team All-NSIC and leading scorer Kai Huntsberry, who transferred to D-I North Texas for his senior season.

“We’re light years ahead this year as far as what we have implemented compared to last year,” Nelson said. “We’re running similar offensive stuff but we’ll look different because the ball will move more. We’ll move and attack more freely.”

Huntsberry averaged 19.6 points or about as many as Warrens, Mayer and Mattern combined. Warrens averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. Mayer accounted for 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds and Mattern 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

“We very much relied on Kai,” Nelson said of the Marauders’ 11-17 season. “This year, I don’t know if we have a first-team all-conference guy on our team. But I think through the guys that we had and the guys we recruited to replace what we lost, we’re miles ahead. We’re better two through 16. I think we’ll be a lot more balanced.”

U-Mary’s top returning scorer is 6-7 junior forward Gertautas Urbonavicious. The Lithuanian started all 27 games last season and averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He shot 46 percent from the field and drained 24 3-pointers. Nelson said Urbonavicious has to show up every night.

“Last year he was a little bit up and down and we need him to be more consistent,” Nelson said.

Nelson said his recruiting class is going to play a big role this season, perhaps none more than Torbert. Mostly an off-guard, Torbert averaged 9.9 points and hit 43 3-pointers last season at D-II Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, and could find himself on the point at times this season.

Zyon Smith, a 6-4 junior guard, averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds and made 57 3-pointers last season at Highlands (Kan.) Community College.

“Right now, I’m incredibly happy with our recruiting class,” Nelson said. “Zyon has a chance to be a major impact for us. Remi can really shoot the basketball. He’ll play on the wing and on the ball a little bit. Those two have a chance to really help us.”

Nelson said the more impact players he puts on the court, even if they’re not scoring 20 points a game, the better.

“On a given night, we have guys that can score 18, but I’d be happy having five, six or seven guys in the nine-to-14 range,” Nelson said. “It’s harder to guard a team with five guys out there who can score.”