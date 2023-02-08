When the University of Mary baseball team opens the season Friday in Edmond, Okla., they'll do so with one day under the sun.

Getting on a diamond in Bismarck was not doable, but the Marauders will be able to practice Thursday in Oklahoma before a four-game series Friday through Sunday against Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos already have played three games, all wins.

"Usually we can find a space where we can at least get some work on the outfield machine and see some balls in the air," head coach Tanner Spencer said. "The guys have done a great job under the circumstances. They're excited. It's time to get a little test and see where we're at and go from there."

Spencer will not be along for the trip, at least at the start. He'll stay back home with his wife Kylee, who is expected to have their first child any day.

Spencer sends a veteran team on the road, picked a program-record-best fourth in the Northern Sun preseason poll.

"We have some experienced guys that have been through the ringer," Spencer said. "We haven't really had that before. They come into it with their own high expectations."

The Marauders return starters at first base (Derek Shoen), shortstop (Mikey Polson), third base (Cal James), left field (Kyle Jameson), DH (Noah Hull) and three catchers -- Ben Prediger, Krece Papierski and Cru Walker, a Legacy High product.

Shoen is coming off an All-American season. James is an All-NSIC performer, while Polson and Hull have high-end potential.

Division I transfers Danny Martin (New Mexico) and Josh Walker (Sacramento State) round out the outfield. Kalem Haney gets the opening day nod at second base.

"We feel like we're going to hit," Spencer said. "We have good depth in the lineup. We have the potential to get good production from top to bottom."

Plenty of experience on the mound returns as well, including lefty ace Austin Wagner, who starts Game 1 Friday against OCU.

Six different pitchers will make starts on the first trip. Jonathan Draheim, with nearly 170 career innings for the Marauders, follows Wagner. Logan Moser, who will pitch for the Larks in the summer, is an "impact arm," Spencer said. Moser will be followed by the hard-throwing Joseph Sinclair, Legacy grad Paxton Miller and Kody Jones. All six are returners.

Mark Schommer, a right-hander, will get the first crack at the closer role. He tossed nearly 30 relief innings last season. Newcomers Jared Arnold and Halen Knoll along with Parker Wakelyn, a starter last season with a big fastball, also will see early high-leverage innings.

"One through nine, most of the arms we'll rely on have pretty substantial innings at the college level," Spencer said. "When you have that, it's a little easier from a mental preparation standpoint."

The Marauders have a large roster, nearly 50 players in all.

"The big roster is unique," Spencer said. "I think the wonderful thing is, you don't come to Bismarck, North Dakota unless you want to play baseball and improve.

"Player development is a big part of our program. Academically, we have a lot of options that are appealing to guys. Overall, we feel good about where we're at and where we're going and just excited to get this season started."