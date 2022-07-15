Marauders' Nelson rebuilds roster after defections, including star Huntsberry

With just one senior on the team when last season ended, University of Mary men's basketball coach Jack Nelson was not expecting to have to rebuild the roster.

Things can change quickly, however, in modern-day college basketball.

Seven players ended up leaving the program, most notably All-NSIC first-teamer Kai Huntsberry, forcing Nelson to search for replacements.

"It was a little bit chaotic. We weren't really necessarily expecting to have to fill that many holes," Nelson said. "But given the current landscape of college basketball, it's not all that surprising, I guess.

"With the transfer portal all over the place, things can change quickly, but for us, we're really happy with the guys we've added."

Huntsberry, who scored 42 points in the final game he played for the Marauders in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals, transferred to D-I North Texas. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last year, but were upset in the league tournament and did not receive an at-large big into the big dance. Still, they finished 25-7.

It was not a lock Huntsberry was going to leave, but he drew considerable D-I interest when his name popped up in the portal. Among the schools to offer scholarships was UND.

"We couldn't have asked for more out of him. He's a phenomenal person, a good student and a gifted basketball player," Nelson said. "I tell this story about him. Before he left, he showed up at my son's preschool to say goodbye. I didn't ask him to do that, he just did it. That's the kind of guy he is."

The Marauders weren't the only Northern Sun school to lose top-end talent.

"With the exception of Minnesota-Duluth, the top five or six players in the conference went in the portal and to my knowledge, they all ended up at D-I schools," Nelson said.

Even with Huntsberry leaving, the cupboard is far from bare.

The Marauders will return four players who started at times last season, including second- and third-leading scorers Gertautas Urbonavicius (10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Kam Warrens (8.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg).

Two Century High products – Lucas Mayer and Treyton Mattern – combined to make 26 starts, but battled injures. Mayer missed time early and Mattern late. Both are healthy now.

"In a way, we return four starters, but the one we lost might have been the best player in the league," Nelson said. "I do think overall we've gotten better. It sounds weird saying that with losing Kai, but from top to bottom, we're improved."

The increased depth includes Gunnar Swanson, who played so well in practice last season, they considered pulling the Bismarck High product's redshirt.

Liam Dougherty, who goes 6-8, also will be back after missing most of the second half after falling ill.

Eight incoming recruits also will challenge for time, especially Reme Torbert, a graduate transfer from D-II Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Torbert, a 6-0 guard, averaged 10 points per game last season.

Zyon Smith, a 6-3 guard from Highland Community College (Kan.), averaged 15 points per game over two JUCO seasons.

"We expect Reme and Zyon to come in and help us right away," Nelson said. "Reme especially has done it at this level."

Six true freshmen, including four from the Chicagoland area, offer upside.

Jeremiah Jones (6-3, G), Xavier Lewis (6-7, F), Ty Rogers (6-7, F) and Marquel Saleek (6-1, G) hail from Illinois.

Rounding out the first-year class are Payton Mogire (6-8, F) from Minneapolis and Colton Hall (6-3, G) of Weston, Wis.

"We like the potential of all of those kids," Nelson said. "They've played in good leagues against quality competition, but it's another step up now. You'd like to think two or three of them could potentially contribute. You need depth in the Northern Sun in order to be good."

The Marauders ended the season with momentum. They earned their first-ever NSIC tournament road victory and pushed 12th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth in the quarterfinals.

"Guys can feel that we're going in the right direction rather than going in the wrong direction," Nelson said. "It took us a while to gel last year and with so many new guys this year that probably will be the case again. But we like this group. It's gonna take a lot of work, but I think the potential is there to be a pretty good team."

The Marauders start workouts when school begins Sept. 6. Practice begins Oct. 15.