Jack Nelson found Kai Huntsberry once. He's working hard to find version 2.0.

The original has helped lead North Texas to the NIT championship game after the Mean Green rallied to beat Wisconsin 56-54 Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Nelson, like a lot of people in Bismarck, was tuned into ESPN as Huntsberry finished with 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals and helped the Mean Green dig out of a 41-29 halftime deficit to beat the Big Ten's Badgers.

"I've watched more North Texas games this year than I ever have and ever will again," Nelson said after Tuesday night's game. "I'm super happy for him to have his dreams come true like they have. I'm not at all surprised by the success he's having, knowing how much work he puts into it."

Huntsberry, from New Orleans, played just one season for the Marauders, but it was a memorable one, especially the ending. The 6-3 guard scored 42 points against Minnesota-Duluth in an NSIC quarterfinal game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls to end the 2021-22 campaign. Huntsberry averaged 19.6 points per game for the Marauders, but its at the defensive end of the floor where he's made a big jump this season.

"That part has been really fun for me to see, the way is game has grown on the other end of the floor," Nelson said. "That's something we had talked about, that if he had come back here, that's where he had the most room for growth."

Nelson and Huntsberry have remained in frequent contact.

"We usually talk once a week on Facetime or by text," Nelson said. "I usually send him a message after each game and hopefully on Thursday, I'll send him a message after they win the championship."

Nelson fully expects Huntsberry's career to continue even after the season ends.

"I have no doubt, the question becomes where," Nelson said of his pro prospects. "Him getting this exposure with North Texas on the national stage will only help. He'll get an opportunity and he'll put everything into it. I wouldn't bet against him."

Nelson is plenty busy with his own team.

All of the underclassmen off last season's squad are expected back. They also have four recruits committed and are looking to add a little more size to fill the minutes of the graduated Lucas Mayer (6-7), Gertautas Urbonavicus (6-7) and Veljko Radakovic (6-9).

And possibly even the next Kai Huntsberry.

"We're scouring the earth," Nelson said, "to find another one."