Marauders look to build on weekend sweep as roster getting closer to full strength

Not having two of your top three scorers for a weekend set isn't typically a recipe for success in the NSIC.

Last weekend, the University of Mary men's basketball team found a way to pull it off, however.

With Kai Huntsberry, and his team-leading 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per games, and Jacob Jackson (9.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg), sidelined for COVID-19 protocols, Jack Nelson's team took a different tact.

"Our overall pace of play was slower than it had been and that helped on the defensive side," U-Mary's first-year head coach said.

The Marauders allowed 66 points to Concordia-St. Paul and 60 to Minnesota-Mankato in the weekend sweep. Before that, they were giving up 79 points per game.

"We defended at a much higher level," Nelson said. "That was a big challenge and big focus from the coaches to the guys during the week and credit to them, they stepped up and were a lot more physical."

Despite not having Huntsberry, Jackson and Josh Sipes and Kade Amundson, due to injury, Lucas Mayer and Veljko Radakovic, the Marauders’ two 5-men, were available together for the first time. That allowed Gertautas Urbonavicius to play the 4-spot, his more natural position.

"Having our two 5s helped," Nelson said.

All hands were on deck on the perimeter with Huntsberry down. Matthew Johnson and Kam Warrens both had double-figure scoring games. Urbonavicius had 33 points on the weekend, including 20 against CSP.

"We had a lot of guys pitch in. It was good to see," Nelson said. "It was kind of that Bill Belichick next-man-up mentality. Guys stepped up and played well."

When the Marauders hit the road this weekends for games at Winona State on Friday and Upper Iowa on Saturday, everyone but Amundson is expected to be available. That could create a logjam for minutes, but that beats the alternative.

"It presents a challenge for our style of play with Kai and Jacob because we were different when we were without them," Nelson said. "We need to find a way to blend the two teams. Some of that is Kai and Jacob meeting us where we're at and executing the game plan."

The two wins last weekend put the Marauders in good position in the NSIC North Division standings. Instead of every team making the postseason, just the top six in each division quality this season.

At 6-7 in the conference, the Marauders sit fifth in the North, but they have two wins over Minot State (6-4) and are 1-0 against MSU-Moorhead (5-5). U-Mary has eight NSIC games left, five on the road.

"We've done a good job putting ourselves in position to make the conference tournament. You try not to look at the standings and play the what-if game. Every game is big," Nelson said. "As it stands, we like where we are going into the last month, but we have some really tough games still to come."

The Marauders have been hit and miss at times, but with full health, a strong finish certainly is in play.

"I guess a rollercoaster would be the best analogy. We've had a lot of ups and downs, like any season. I don't really remember a season as a coach where you don't have low points. That's just part of it," Nelson said. "We beat Minot twice, we beat Sioux Falls in a nonconference game. Mankato's a traditionally strong Division II program and Moorhead has had a lot of success, but on the flip side, we've gotten our butts handed to us a couple of times.

"It's been fun to watch our guys grow and start to believe in what our team can be and see that light bulb come on."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

