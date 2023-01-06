Marauders hold off Mustangs

It wasn’t a secret that Southwest Minnesota State wanted to slow Friday’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game at McDowell Activity Center to a crawl. The only question was how the University of Mary would handle that.

They handled it, just well enough to earn a 62-57 come-from-behind win over the Mustangs in the first game of a weekend home series.

It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t assured until the Mustangs elected not to foul with 25 still remaining in the five-point game and U-Mary ran out the clock.

“I was extremely proud of how they never stopped believing in each other. We were frustrated but we never let it affect us,” Marauders head coach Jack Nelson said.

Junior forward Gertautas Urbonavicious had the second double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 rebounds and notched his second straight game with four 3-pointers. He has made 8 of his last 9 attempts.

“G was big time for us tonight,” Nelson said. “That’s what good teams in this league do. They have seniors who show up. Our seniors are there for us.”

Sophomore guard Treyton Mattern had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, finishing in double figure scoring for the eighth straight game.

And freshman guard Jeremiah Jones, though scoring just seven points, had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. That included a clutch steal and block in the final two minutes after the Marauders had finally taken the lead with 2:19 left on Mattern’s acrobatic drive across the lane.

As the lowest-scoring team in the NSIC (67.5 points per game) and the best scoring defense team (61.5), the Mustangs are happy to plod along and let things play out slowly. It’s been a recipe for success as SMSU came into Bismarck on a four-game winning streak.

The first half was tight. The Marauders' largest lead of the 20 minutes was three points but SMSU led the last 17 minutes.

With 43 seconds left in the half, Urbonavicious took a feed from Mattern, made a layup and was fouled. His free throw tied the game 30-30.

Anthony Costello broke the tie with a free throw with 15 seconds to play. U-Mary took a timeout to draw up a play, but the Marauders missed two chances in the closing seconds.

SMSU quickly built a lead in the second half and extended it to eight points, its largest of the night, on Majok Majouk’s ally-oop dunk to make it 42-34 and prompt the Marauders to take a timeout with 13:35 left.

Down, but again not out, Nelson rallied the troops and for the next 10 minutes they got close, fell behind and repeated that. With 7:14 left, the Marauders got a chance to run and Urbonavicious broke free for a two-handed dunk to tie the game 51-51. But he was whistled for traveling to wipe out the tie. SMSU responded with six of the next eight points.

Finally, the Marauders made the run they needed when Urbonavicious hit back-to-back threes to make it 57-56 SMSU with 3:11 to play.

After an SMSU shot clock violation, Mattern made his tough layup with 2:19 to play for a 58-57 lead. A Jones steal led to a Mattern 3-pointer with 58 seconds to play and a Jones blocked shot ended an SMSU possession.

“JJ showed flashes of what he was early,” Nelson noted. “We met yesterday and talked about him having confidence in himself. Tonight he looked sure of himself.”

Nelson said it didn’t matter how many points the Marauders had to scrape for as long as they won.

“As long as it’s more than what they have, I’ll take it. We did a lot better job in the second half moving the ball and being decisive in our attack,” he said.

The Mustangs did not score in the last 5:05, their last possession ending with a Mattern steal.

The win gave the Marauders their first NSIC sweep of SMSU since Feb. 14, 2014.