Marauders fall to Sioux Falls in overtime

Sioux Falls scored the first 18 points of the second half to erase a 12-point halftime deficit before completing the comeback win over the University of Mary in overtime on Sunday, 71-68.

The Marauders led by 14 points in the first half (37-23) and 12 at halftime, but the Cougars stormed back in the second half on their home floor before outscoring the Marauders 12-9 in OT.

Sioux Falls completed the weekend sweep after holding on for a 64-60 win on Saturday. The games did not count in the Northern Sun standings for postseason tournament qualification. Each team plays 14 counters which begin next weekend.

Sioux Falls built an 11-point second half lead (56-45) with 4 minutes left before the Marauders pulled off a late rally of their own.

Trever Kaiser tied the game at 57-57 with a pair of free throws. Kaiser tied it again on the Marauders’ next possession with a shot in the paint with 21 seconds left at 59-all.

Sioux Falls scored the first four points in OT, but Matthew Kreklow sank a 3-pointer to get the Marauders within one at 65-64 at 2:51.

In overtime, seven of Sioux Falls’ 11 points came at the free throw line.