Marauders edge Minot State to earn season sweep

The last time the University Mary met Minot State on the basketball court it was all Minot State early and the Marauders rallied from 17 down in the second half to post the first win of head coach Jack Nelson’s career.

Since that game, Nelson has taken super sub Jacob Jackson off the bench and inserted him into the starting lineup to help U-Mary get off to better starts. That paid off on Sunday.

Jackson scored 14 points and had team highs in rebounds (7), steals (3) and blocked shots (1) on Sunday to lead the Marauders to an 80-78 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over the Beavers at McDowell Activity Center.

Jackson scored the Marauders’ last six points to help them hold off Minot State down the stretch. Twelve of his 14 points came in the second half, none bigger than his free throw with 5.1 second left that stopped a seven-point run by Minot State.

The Beavers’ desperate heave from near half court went off the glass and the rim, giving the Marauders a sweep of the season series.

“He was obviously a guy giving us a spark. He can play multiple positions,” Nelson said. “It changes things. We weren’t starting things great and he gives us a spark from the jump.”

Jackson saved his scoring for the second half but he defended and rebounded to help the Marauders avoid the kind of start that put them in a big hole in Minot.

“I’m OK starting, whatever helps the team win,” said Jackson, who is 2-0 as a starter. “If my role is coming off the bench, I’m OK with that, I just want to win.”

The Beavers took an early lead, but only by five points. Six Marauders scored in the first 10 minutes and the game was tied at 15-15. Gertautas Urbonavicius then scored six of his team-high 17 points in the three minutes and the game was tied again at 31-all with 4:42 left in the half.

Davids Atelbauers drained a 3-pointer with a little over two minutes to play to give U-Mary its first lead as part of a 9-0 run. Max Cody’s back-to-back baskets for Minot State tied the game 40-40 at half. Cody had a game-high 21 points and Melvin Newbern added 20 points and nine rebounds.

“The first time they came out and hit us in the mouth and it took some time for us to react,” Jackson said. “This game, we came out and hit them … We wanted to get the job done.”

Unlike the first meeting, it was the Marauders applying the pressure right away.

“We’ve just learned to be more mentally tough and no crumble when teams go on a run. That shows the growth in our team,” Nelson said.

The lead changed hands three times down the stretch, the last time on Kam Warren’s drive to the basket with 8:14 to play. It was the last of Warrens’ 16 points and part of a 10-0 run that gave the Marauders a 67-61 lead.

Treyton Mattern scored seven points immediately before and during the run that ended up being critical to the finish. Urbonavicius’ long 3-pointer made it 74-65 with four minutes left.

With a lead approaching double digits, the Marauders’ attention turned to the clock. Each possession was deliberate with the clock being the enemy.

“That’s on me,” Nelson said. “Kai has been so good in those situations that it’s been easy to bleed the clock when we’re up multiple possessions. But it also puts us in tough situations. I felt like we could (work the clock), but it didn’t turn out so great. Come Friday, maybe we just stay in our offense but not take a quick shot.”

It was still 79-71 with 2:17 left when Newbern scored on a layup. The Marauders missed a shot and Cody scored on a free throw and Newbern on a drive to the hoop following a turnover.

Huntsberry then stepped out of bounds on a drive to the basket and Newbern scored again to make it 79-78 with 1:12 to play.

The Beavers’ next possession ended with a steal by Jackson, but the Marauders turned it over for the third straight possession.

With seven seconds left, Cody drove down the lane and missed a fadeaway jumper, Jackson rebounded and was fouled. He went to the line with 5.1 seconds left and made one of two free throws.

The best the Beavers could get after that was a shot from near half court.

U-Mary outshot the Beavers 57.1 percent to 51.8 percent and had a 23-16 advantage in bench scoring, led by Mattern’s 11.

Women's game canceled

The University of Mary-Minot State women’s was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Minot State women's basketball program.

The game will be declared a no contest and not rescheduled for a future date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0