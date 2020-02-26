Marauders defeat Mustangs, earn trip to Sioux Falls

The University of Mary didn’t need a scoring record out of Cassie Askvig this time, not when everybody chipped in to beat Southwest Minnesota State 84-74 Wednesday in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball tournament at McDowell Activity Center.
After five straight one-and-dones in the NSIC postseason, the Marauders are advancing to the eight-team tournament where they play Minnesota State Mankato Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“What a great night for Marauder basketball. The crowd tonight was awesome. It was just a special night,” said U-Mary coach Rick Neumann, whose last team to advance to Sioux Falls was in 2014. “Everybody knows. I was anxious. I was nervous because I love this team and I want to keep coaching them.”
U-Mary goes to Sioux Falls with a school-record 22 wins.
Lauren Rotunda poured in 21 points and led a contingent of five Marauders with at least nine points. She also had 14 rebounds and two assists.
Askvig added 19 points and seven rebounds. Guard Macy Williams was 12-for-14 from the free throw line on her way to 14 points and seven assists. Coral Gillette added nine points and seven assists.
“We wanted to make sure Askvig and Rotunda didn’t get 50 and then everyone else didn’t score. But they made the shots. They got to 84 in a hurry,” SMSU coach Tom Webb said. “At the end of the day we couldn’t get to the free throw line and they did. That was the digest difference.”
As a team, the Marauders made 22 of 27 free throws, including 12 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what happened last time we played them, they made 12 free throws in overtime,” Neumann said. “This time we made them down the stretch. We just kept scoring.”
One of the bigger surprises was freshman Megan Voit, who had three clutch 3-pointers and nine points.
You have free articles remaining.
“For a freshman to come in and make some big threes like that was huge for her career going forward,” Neumann said.
The Mustangs beat U-Mary 91-85 in overtime the night Askvig scored her school- and NSIC-record 45 points. In that game, Jenna Borchers had 30 points and Sadie Stelter had 24. They had 12 and 0, respectively, on Wednesday.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Rotunda said. “We knew what we had to do differently this game. We had to stop their guards. Their 3-point shooters went off on us last time.”
This time they were 9-for-22 but it wasn't enough to catch up as U-Mary played from ahead the last 38 minutes.
Askvig netted five of the Marauders’ first eight points. The Mustangs countered with points from five different players, including a driving layup with 2:30 left in the first quarter that gave SMSU its last lead at at 12-11.
Lexie Schneider hit a turnaround from the lane and Christal Hearn followed with an old-fashioned three-point play for a 16-12 least after one quarter.
The Marauders began putting some distance between themselves and the Mustangs. Their first six baskets of the second quarter were scored by six different players. It wasn’t until Voit’s second 3-pointer with 2:12 left in the half that a player scored for the second time in the quarter.
Askvig scored on back-to-back layups and Rotunda added a pair of free throws with eight seconds left for a 39-29 lead. U-Mary shot 64 percent in the second quarter.
Meleah Reinhart ran the floor and the offense for SMSU. She scored on a series of driving layups and added three 3-pointers while shooting 12-for-18 from the field for 27 points.
But the Mustangs inside threat of Abuk Akoi didn’t materialize as the 6-foot-4 junior got in foul trouble and fouled out with just six points.
“When we got in foul trouble our rotations were so small at that point, it was hard,” Webb said.
The Mustangs got as close as seven points down the stretch but Williams answered that with four straight free throws to get it back to double figures.