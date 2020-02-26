Marauders defeat Mustangs, earn trip to Sioux Falls

The University of Mary didn’t need a scoring record out of Cassie Askvig this time, not when everybody chipped in to beat Southwest Minnesota State 84-74 Wednesday in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball tournament at McDowell Activity Center.

After five straight one-and-dones in the NSIC postseason, the Marauders are advancing to the eight-team tournament where they play Minnesota State Mankato Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“What a great night for Marauder basketball. The crowd tonight was awesome. It was just a special night,” said U-Mary coach Rick Neumann, whose last team to advance to Sioux Falls was in 2014. “Everybody knows. I was anxious. I was nervous because I love this team and I want to keep coaching them.”

U-Mary goes to Sioux Falls with a school-record 22 wins.

Lauren Rotunda poured in 21 points and led a contingent of five Marauders with at least nine points. She also had 14 rebounds and two assists.

Askvig added 19 points and seven rebounds. Guard Macy Williams was 12-for-14 from the free throw line on her way to 14 points and seven assists. Coral Gillette added nine points and seven assists.