A snowstorm wiped out the University of Mary’s first two games of the season in early November.

Now, another blast of wintry weather is costing them a home playoff game.

The Marauders will play their Northern Sun first-round playoff game on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The loss of a postseason game at the McDowell Activity Center is a tough one for the Marauders.

“It seemed like many other games got moved up, travel arrangements were changed – that didn’t happen for us and now we are trying to make arrangements to go down and play a game that should have been played here,” said Marauders coach Rick Neumann.

The Marauders earned a home game in the tournament by winning 13 games, going 12-10 in the NSIC and earning the No. 4 seed from the North.

Instead, they have to make the trek to Sioux Falls in the midst of the poor weather and road conditions to play at the University of Sioux Falls.

“It’s disappointing,” Neumann said. “For me, I’ve got another crack at this. For our seniors, after a great regular season where we finished third in the North and secured a home playoff game, to not have that opportunity is frustrating.

“But it’s a life lesson to be learned in facing adversity.”

The Marauders were hoping to get on the road on Wednesday to at least get started on the trek to Sioux Falls but couldn’t get a bus and driver lined up. They were able to to get on the road on Thursday afternoon despite the cold temps and still less-than-ideal road conditions.

“We told our girls (Wednesday) to go home and pack your bags, we’d try to get part of the way but it was not meant to be," Neumann said. "Their bags are in the locker room. We’ll play it by ear (on Thursday), they’ll go to class and be ready to hopefully depart then. We’re just waiting in limbo trying to get out.”

When they get to Sioux Falls, the Marauders will take on Wayne State, the No. 5 seed from the South. The Wildcats finished the regular season 11-15 overall, 7-15 in the NSIC. U-Mary defeated Wayne State 56-49 on Jan. 14 in Nebraska.

“We beat them on the road in a low-scoring game the second night of a road trip,” Neumann said. “We found a way to grind out a win.”

The Wildcats will not be playing at home, but their path to Sioux Falls figures to be easier than U-Mary’s.

“They’ll travel about 60 miles, we’ll travel about seven hours,” Neumann said. “They’ll be playing in a gym they’ve played in before. It’s not consistent with the way the regular season worked out.”

The winner of the first-round game advances to the NSIC quarterfinals, taking on Minnesota State-Mankato, the No. 1 seed from the South, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Marauders are led by Megan Zander, who is averaging 14.8 points per game and is among the Northern Sun’s leaders in rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.3). The senior from Mandan scored a career-high 28 points on Feb. 18 against Minnesota State-Moorhead and was named to the All-NSIC first team.

Megan Voit (9.2 ppg), Mo Hakim (9.0 ppg), Ryleigh Wacha (8.7 ppg) and Addison Rozell (8.6 ppg) are also key offensive contributors for the Marauders.

“We’ll have to take care of the ball, they have a lot of full-court presses they like to put on you,” Neumann said. “We’ll have to move the ball, make good decisions against them with their switching man defense.

Lauren Zacharius leads Wayne State offensively, putting up 15.5 points per game.

“They have one of the best players in the league in Zacharias. When she gets cooking, they play pretty well,” Neumann said.

The Marauders are hoping to bounce back from a frustrating finish to the regular season, including a pair of close losses last week against Northern State and Moorhead.

“We have not been playing well offensively down the stretch,” Neumann said. “We’ve had some shot creation issues, hopefully we get that turned around. We had a couple of close losses at the end that were deflating, put a sour note on what was a great regular season. Hopefully this will be a chance to bounce back and get to the Pentagon for the quarterfinals like we did last year.”